AAR: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $34 million.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $754.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.5 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.78 billion.

AAR shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $75.20, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.