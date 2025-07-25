A.O. Smith: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $152.2 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $152.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.07.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $990.9 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $3.93 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS

