9 of the Best Bond ETFs to Buy for 2025

Bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have come a long way since 2002, when iShares, part of asset management giant BlackRock, introduced the first U.S.-listed bond ETFs.

That debut lineup included just four options, all of which are still trading today: the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker: LQD), the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

At the time, these products gave investors a more efficient way to gain fixed-income exposure. Before bond ETFs, the primary options were individual over-the-counter bond purchases or bond mutual funds, both of which could be less transparent, more expensive and less tax efficient.

Suddenly, everyday investors could access entire bond portfolios through a simple ticker symbol, trading them on brokerage platforms just like any stock.

The ETF industry didn’t stop there. By 2025, iShares had grown its bond ETF lineup to 145 offerings. Other firms like Vanguard, State Street and Invesco joined in over the years, sparking a wave of competition and fee compression that helped make bond investing more affordable.

Along the way, other issuers also innovated. For instance, F/m Investments launched single-bond ETFs in 2022, designed to provide targeted duration and yield exposure to a specific U.S. Treasury maturity. These ETFs have become useful for asset-liability matching or precise interest rate bets.

Another major evolution came with the creation of defined maturity, or “target maturity,” bond ETFs. These products, like iShares iBonds and Invesco BulletShares, are designed to behave more like individual bonds by terminating and returning principal at a set date. That solved a long-standing issue with traditional bond ETFs, which never matured and constantly rotated holdings.

Today, ETF providers continue to expand the boundaries of what’s possible in fixed income. New launches cover everything from senior loans and catastrophe bonds to collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and even private credit.

Whether you want broad, low-cost bond market exposure or pinpoint precision to a specific maturity or credit rating, the latest generation of bond ETFs offers a powerful toolkit.

Here’s a look at nine of the best bond ETFs to buy for 2025:

ETF Expense ratio 30-day SEC yield Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 0.03% 4.4% Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) 0.20% 4.7% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) 0.03% 4.2% iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) 0.09% 4.2% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) 0.15% 4.1% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) 0.15% 4.8% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) 0.05% 7.2% BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) 0.19% 4.7% BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) 0.68% 7.6%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

“Investors have seen bond ETFs successfully weather multiple storms in the markets, including the pandemic sell-off in March 2020,” says John Croke, head of investor choice business activation at Vanguard. “Time and again, bond ETFs have demonstrated their resilience and liquidity for investors.”

Vanguard has the distinction of offering BND, which is currently the largest U.S.-listed bond ETF with just over $127 billion in assets under management (AUM). The ETF is extremely diversified, tracking more than 11,300 bonds. In classic Vanguard fashion, BND is very affordable thanks to a low 0.03% expense ratio.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS)

“Rich stock prices and attractive current yields are creating demand for bond ETFs — particularly actively managed ETFs — which helps investors who are seeking portfolio diversification with the additional profit potential that comes from active tilts,” says Stephen McFee, senior portfolio manager at Vanguard.

Vanguard may be known for its low-cost index funds, but in recent years the firm has made a strong push into active fixed-income ETFs. VPLS is a great example. It seeks to outperform passive ETFs like BND with tactical allocations to lower-credit-quality bonds, but still charges a reasonable 0.2% expense ratio.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

“Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) ETFs offer yields that are comparable to investment-grade corporate bonds, accompanied with high credit quality and monthly cash flows,” says Dave P. Francis, investment advisor and principal at Bartlett Wealth Management. For this role, Vanguard offers VMBS.

This ETF tracks the Bloomberg U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index, which holds more than 1,400 MBS issued by agencies Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. VMBS currently pays a 4.2% 30-day SEC yield with high credit quality. The expense ratio for this ETF was also recently reduced to just 0.03%.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)

“Often overlooked in bond ETFs is liquidity — the ability to buy or sell the security quickly, easily and without a large spread,” says Daniel Dusina, chief investment officer at Blue Chip Partners. “A bond ETF’s liquidity, for the most part, is driven by the liquidity of its underlying securities.”

In particular, bond ETFs holding Treasury bills (T-bills) tend to have the strongest liquidity. For example, SGOV, which tracks the ICE 0-3 Month US Treasury Securities Index, has a 30-day median bid-ask spread of just 0.01%. The ETF charges a 0.09% expense ratio and currently pays a 4.2% 30-day SEC yield.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

“Intermediate-term bond ETFs invest in bonds with maturities between three and 10 years,” says Wes Moss, managing partner and chief investment strategist at Capital Investment Advisors. “They offer a balance between risk and return and are suitable for investors who have a medium-term horizon.”

Exposure to this portion of the yield curve can be easily obtained by buying IEF. This bond ETF tracks the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index to deliver a balanced combination of interest rate sensitivity and income potential. IEF charges a 0.15% expense ratio and pays a 4.1% 30-day SEC yield.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

“Long-term bond ETFs invest in bonds with maturities of more than 10 years, are more sensitive to interest rate changes and may experience greater volatility in their returns,” Moss says. “They are suitable for investors who have a long-term investment horizon and can tolerate higher levels of risk.”

TLT’s historical performance record is a good example of this boom-or-bust dynamic. When interest rates were cut during the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, TLT finished the year up 17.9%. However, the ETF suffered a historically high 31.4% loss in 2022 as the Federal Reserve hiked rates at an aggressive pace.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

High-yield bond ETFs used to be expensive, but advances in indexing techniques and increased competition have steadily driven fees down. A great example is HYLB, which tracks the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index for a low 0.05% expense ratio.

“HYLB also has a shorter duration than most peers and offers superior liquidity, as bonds in the portfolio must have a minimum $400 million float,” says Ben Spalding, head of fixed-income portfolio management, Xtrackers Americas, at DWS Group. The ETF pays a high 7.2% 30-day SEC yield.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS)

“BBBS is one of our top picks in 2025 because we like the combination of its attractive income potential and low volatility compared to longer-dated fixed income,” says JoAnne Bianco, partner and senior investment strategist at BondBloxx. This ETF targets the lowest tier of investment-grade bonds.

Focusing on the BBB tier of investment-grade corporate bonds gives BBBS a higher 30-day SEC yield of 4.7% compared to ETFs like BND. “BBB-rated corporate bonds are persistent outperformers within the U.S. investment-grade universe, driven by historically higher average coupon income,” Bianco explains.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM)

“We like private credit’s potential for compelling yield and total return performance, along with the low volatility it provides,” says Tony Kelly, co-founder of BondBloxx. “We launched PCMM in response to consistent requests from our clients for exposure to private credit.” This ETF uses CLOs for exposure.

The CLOs in PCMM are composed of hundreds of loans to private companies. This makes them unlike the corporate bonds issued by publicly traded companies. While there is higher credit risk, investors get compensated with a much greater 7.6% 30-day SEC yield. PCMM charges a 0.68% expense ratio.

Update 07/03/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.