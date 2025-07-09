9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

It can be a challenge for investors to find the best growth stocks for today, let alone a strong investment…

It can be a challenge for investors to find the best growth stocks for today, let alone a strong investment that will continue to perform for the next 10 years.

Consider that a decade ago, most people weren’t predicting a pandemic, many pundits were wondering whether President Donald Trump would ever be accepted by the Republican establishment, and ChatGPT parent OpenAI had just opened its doors as a non-profit and was beginning to think big about artificial intelligence.

It’s anybody’s guess what the future holds, but based on a strong track record of success along with impressive outlooks for earnings and sales growth in the years ahead, the following companies stand out as the best growth stocks of the next 10 years:

Stock Market Value Sector Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (ticker: BOOT) $5 billion Consumer discretionary Cameco Corp. (CCJ) $34 billion Materials Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) $19 billion Industrials Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) $80 billion Technology Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) $2.4 billion Technology Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) $180 billion Health care MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) $10 billion Consumer discretionary Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $4.1 trillion Technology Shopify Inc. (SHOP) $155 billion Technology

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Market value: $5 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary

Boot Barn is representative of two major trends that have reshaped the consumer landscape over the last decade. The first is that while e-commerce or big box stores make it hard to compete on day-to-day items, top-brand goods remain a durable exception, thanks to loyal customers and a desire to stick with big nameplates even if there may be low-cost competitors in the market. The second trend is that, due in large part to supporters of Donald Trump’s politics, there is a whole right-leaning marketplace that has attracted value-signaling shoppers — and Boot Barn’s western apparel and workwear firmly aligns with how many Americans want to spend their money.

BOOT was part of private equity firm Freeman Spogli until a 2014 IPO priced at $16 a share. Now, the company’s stock is worth 10 times that amount in a little over a decade. With consistent double-digit growth in revenue and sales even in an uncertain economic environment, there are indications that Boot Barn could continue this run for some time.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ)

Market value: $34 billion Sector: Materials

It may seem unlikely that a materials stock has long-term growth potential, but Canada’s Cameco is among the largest uranium producers and the runaway leader for North America, considering the other major worldwide players include China Nuclear Power and Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom. For many reasons, including the impact of fossil fuels on climate change and energy supply chain disruptions, the West has become more receptive to nuclear power as a viable energy source, and CCJ is at the heart of this trend.

The World Nuclear Association projects a 28% increase in uranium demand from 2023 to 2030, and that creates a tremendous long-term opportunity for Cameco. Shares have already rallied more than 550% in the last five years in anticipation of this trend, showing that this is a stock with long-term potential.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

Market value: $19 billion Sector: Industrials

You may not be blown away by the idea of Comfort Systems — a construction firm specializing in HVAC, plumbing, mechanical and electrical installs — but that’s probably because you haven’t seen a chart of its price. FIX stock has surged from under $30 a share 10 years ago to about $550 a share at present, putting some tech startups to shame.

On the surface, it’s a workaday company with business split about half and half between new installs and replacement or maintenance work at existing facilities. But what makes it so interesting right now is its next-gen remote monitoring of power usage, temperature and other factors as well as best-in-class setups for cloud computing and AI server rooms that have big power and cooling needs. Analysts expect the company to grow revenue by about 10% this year, and they have penciled in about 7% growth for 2026. Its backlog continues to grow impressively, too, hinting that this is a growth stock that still has runway ahead of it.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Market value: $80 billion Sector: Technology

Even with vigilant corporate defenses in place, Cybersecurity Ventures estimated the cost of cybercrime in 2024 at $9.5 trillion globally. So in a digital age amid the continued threat of cyberattacks and the need for 24/7 uptime of just about every enterprise, Fortinet seems a pretty safe bet for the next 10 years.

The company is one of the most respected names out there when it comes to firewalls, anti-malware, web filtering and network performance products. With roughly 13% revenue growth predicted for fiscal 2025 and 2026 alike, Fortinet continues to build on its already-dominant position. As the major 2024 acquisitions of cloud security firm Lacework and email security firm Perception Point show, it is expanding by gobbling up the competition as well as through organic growth.

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)

Market value: $2.4 billion Sector: Technology

Hut 8 is perhaps one of the most interesting secondary plays on cryptocurrency markets, as it operates as a vertically integrated company that owns energy infrastructure as well as Bitcoin miners in North America. This innovative model is meant to contain costs and maximize returns. Named after the building that housed World War II codebreakers at Bletchley Park, Hut 8 is looking to disrupt the already-disruptive crypto space with a new model that makes it independent from its rivals.

So far, that strategy has been working big time, with five-year returns of more than 400% and revenue growth of 39% predicted this year and 65% next year. Admittedly, some of that is tied to the broader uptrend in Bitcoin lately, but the firm has leveraged it success and expertise to branch out into offerings including cloud data center support and “GPU as a service” that allows other firms to rent its high-powered processors when they’re not needed to mine Bitcoin. In the age of AI, that could be a tremendous pivot. So while HUT is the smallest and perhaps riskiest stock on this list, it’s also one of the most ambitious.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Market value: $180 billion Sector: Health care

There’s no more dynamic name in health care than Intuitive Surgical, a robotic surgery tools manufacturer. Its flagship da Vinci surgical system enables complex procedures that provide much better outcomes from its minimally invasive approach. A newer product, its Ion robotic bronchoscopy tool, allows for minimally invasive procedures on the lungs, including cancer treatments and biopsies. Shares are up 736% in the last decade, and the growth continues with consistent 17% growth in sales projected for this fiscal year and 15% for next. As health care spending remains a durable category in any market environment, ISRG is a long-term growth stock that should be able to weather any bumps in the road over the next 10 years.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT)

Market value: $10 billion Sector: Consumer discretionary

India-based travel portal MakeMyTrip is perhaps the most logical growth stock on this list, building on the successes of travel portals, including Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Trip.com Group Ltd. (TCOM). Following the same model but with a focus on underserved regions in Asia, including India, Thailand and Indonesia, it offers air ticketing, hotels, bus and rail packages, and all the other amenities travelers require. Franchisee-owned travel stores and travel agent networks give it boots on the ground to ensure market share.

MMYT stock has surged more than 500% in the last five years, and is growing revenue at a rate of about 20% annually as it continues to establish its presence as the go-to travel portal for many Asian markets. And when you consider that in fiscal 2019 it had $486 million in revenue but is looking to record roughly $1 billion in sales this fiscal year, the long-term growth potential of this stock over the next decade is very clear.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $4.1 trillion Sector: Technology

After an impressive run over the last few years, semiconductor stock Nvidia is now the most valuable company by market valuation. And though the chipmaker is currently trading near all-time highs, it has made a habit of breaking through previous records like clockwork in pursuit of tremendous long-term gains. Case in point: NVDA has posted amazing returns of about 1,600% over the last five years and roughly 34,000% over the last decade. As the leading hardware company for next-gen applications, including artificial intelligence, crypto mining and self-driving cars, this tech titan should remain popular among both its customers as well as Wall Street for many years to come.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Market value: $155 billion Sector: Technology

A go-to solution provider for businesses in the age of “omnichannel” marketing, Shopify is more than just an e-commerce infrastructure company. The firm’s best-in-class platform helps small and mid-sized firms sell products more effectively by enabling digital payments, managing loyalty programs, helping with inventory and accounting, and much more.

SHOP stock spiked during the pandemic, as many businesses had to deal with social distancing and accelerated the transition away from brick-and-mortar dependencies, but it continues to show its dominance with 23% revenue growth projected in fiscal 2025 and 20% for 2026. Shares are rapidly approaching prior records set in 2021.

Update 07/23/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.