8 Questions to Ask a Geriatrician at Your First Appointment

A geriatrician has expert training in the medical care of older adults, whose physiology, function and what matters to them is not the same as with middle-aged adults.

Seeing a geriatrician vs. a primary care physician

Whether you see a geriatrician or a primary care physician depends on your situation.

1. What do I need to bring to my first appointment?

This is an important question to ask because there is not a standardized process for getting your health records or for one clinician to share information with other doctors, especially if you’re going outside your health care system.

2. Should I bring someone with me to my appointments?

Medical appointments can be overwhelming, especially when discussing numerous or complex issues, so bringing someone with you can be beneficial.

3. I’ve made a list of my concerns. How will they be prioritized?

It’s very helpful for the doctor to know your concerns up front since the only information they have comes from your medical records.

4. How can I make sure that my medical care aligns with what matters most to me?

Knowing your goals for medical care helps the geriatrician tailor the recommendations they make, Walter explains. For example, your goal might be living as long as possible, functioning better, spending more time out of the hospital or maximizing comfort and avoiding invasive procedures.

5. How can I best maintain my quality of life?

This question goes to the heart of geriatrics, Blachman says. Geriatricians’ goal is to help their patients live well into old age, to keep them out of the hospital and out of nursing homes — if possible — so they can live as independently as they can at home.

6. Can you review my medications?

This is important because if you’re on the wrong medications, you can have side effects and you could be missing the opportunity to benefit from helpful medication. Taking numerous prescription drugs can also negatively affect your health, Blachman says.

7. What annual screenings and vaccinations do you recommend for my age and gender?

This is an important question to ask because you want to get the preventive care that’s most likely to help you rather than potentially harm you.

8. What do I need for my next visit?

If you have a long list of questions and they aren’t all addressed at the initial visit, bring them to your next appointment.

