8 Colleges With Four-Year On-Campus-Living Policies

Most colleges require first-year students to live on campus, as residence halls often create a sense of community and are near classrooms, academic services and health-related resources. At some campuses, however, housing requirements extend past freshman year. In rare cases — such as at the following eight private colleges — there are four-year living requirements for undergraduates. Schools offer a range of housing types, and those with medical needs can also seek special accommodations. Exemptions to allow off-campus living are made in some cases, such as for students who are married, parents of dependent children, commuters, or who have part-time status or are above a certain age. This is not a comprehensive list, so students should do their own research into colleges’ housing policies.

Dickinson College (PA)

At Dickinson College, all full-time enrolled students are required to live on the 144-acre campus and purchase a meal plan. Living on campus increases “cognitive, interpersonal and intrapersonal development, and complexity,” according to the school website. Students can choose from nearly 60 residential options, such as special-interest housing, residence halls, apartments and houses. Juniors and seniors typically live in the apartments or houses, which fit between two and eight students depending on the unit. Special-interest housing allows students with shared hobbies, identities or academic interests — like outdoor education, romance languages, social justice or music — to live together. This college has 25 varsity sports and more than 110 student-led activities and clubs.

Franklin & Marshall College (PA)

First-year students at Franklin & Marshall College — which claims to be one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in the U.S. — are assigned to one of three college houses: Ware, Bonchek or Brooks. Each house has a live-in residence director and faculty mentor, who provide advice for academic and overall college success. Student resident leaders organize social and community activities every semester, such as pizza parties, open-mic nights, holiday celebrations and chats with alumni and other guest speakers. Rising seniors, juniors and sophomores apply via lottery for accommodations ranging from apartments to themed housing. Some focus on wellness, sustainability or substance-free living. Juniors and seniors also have the option to live in fraternity or sorority housing.

Hamilton College (NY)

First-year students at Hamilton College are assigned to double, triple or quad rooms, with single-style rooms reserved for upperclassmen. Students also have the option to live in special interest or quiet housing, in which residents agree to uphold a 24-hour silent environment beyond normal noises. All full-time students must sign up for a meal plan, in addition to living in one of Hamilton’s 28 furnished residence halls, which are coed or single-sex by hallway. Gender-neutral housing is also available. Dining options vary from coffee and grab-and-go items to dining hall meals and a diner open late on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Among Hamilton traditions is HamTrek, an annual sprint triathlon and wellness walk.

Marymount University (VA)

Marymount University, a Catholic school near Washington, D.C., has five residence halls with configurations ranging from suite style to “Jack-and-Jill” — two rooms with a shared bathroom between. To help with the first-year adjustment, Marymount hosts an annual Battle of the Halls, where students participate in challenges and games to build camaraderie. Campus programming isn’t limited to freshmen. This Hispanic-serving institution also hosts special events for seniors, such as a mini-golf brunch, sunset cruise and winery tour. Off-campus high-rise housing in the heart of Ballston, Virginia, is available for graduate students and some seniors. Summer internship housing is available to non-enrolled students for six to 10 weeks. The core curriculum for all undergraduates includes theology, religious studies and philosophy courses.

Middlebury College (VT)

At Middlebury College, academic experiences merge with residence life to “encourage open exchange of ideas, perspectives and intellectual curiosity,” per the school’s website. For example, students in the same first-year seminar live in the same residential community. Seminar instructors also serve as first-year advisers. While all full-time students are required to live in campus housing, some seniors are approved to live off campus through a lottery system — a process that occurs each spring for the following academic year. They are automatically enrolled in the lowest-cost meal plan unless an opt-out request is approved. Middlebury, situated in the Champlain Valley, hosts annual campuswide events such as the winter carnival — established in 1923 and the oldest student-run carnival in the U.S., according to the college’s website.

Ohio Wesleyan University

Ohio Wesleyan University has five residence halls. All but one are coed and typical amenities include study rooms, kitchens, laundry facilities and a recreational area. Students also may choose to be part of a themed community within a residence hall, which for first-year students includes options such as gaming and fandom; food lovers and cooking; and adventure and travel. Freshman roommates are assigned randomly. Upperclassmen aren’t confined just to dorm living — on-campus houses and apartments are alternatives available to them. OWU’s apartment-style building, known as Bradford Milligan Hall, opened in 2021 and can house up to 124 seniors. Sports are popular on this residential campus — 75% of students are part of an intramural, club or varsity team, per OWU’s website.

Susquehanna University (PA)

All Susquehanna University students living in campus or other university-owned housing are required to purchase a meal plan, with the exception of those in Liberty Alley Apartments and 18th Street Commons — townhouses for upperclassmen. Meal plans range from weekly plans to unlimited plans, or block plans for seniors and commuters only. First-year students are assigned to one of five residence halls: Aikens Hall, Scholars House, Smith Hall, Hassinger Hall and Reed Hall. Returning students can live in Aikens or Scholars, themed housing on campus — such as for honors students, or sorority and fraternity members — or residence halls and suite-style accommodations. Alongside the university president, seniors participate in a hike on Mahanoy Mountain in Pennsylvania before graduation, a tradition dating back to the 19th century.

Vanderbilt University (TN)

Located in Nashville, Vanderbilt University has 31 residence halls and 18 dining spots. First-year students are assigned to one of 10 houses, each led by a live-in faculty member. Residential activities such as game nights and community service projects are planned throughout the year. A major annual event is the Commons Cup, a yearlong competition where first-year students vie for points in five categories: campus engagement, academics, commons community involvement, athletics and service. Upperclassmen can request to live off campus if there is no space in university housing or if they meet certain exemptions. For the 2025-2026 academic year, 1,750 students were expected to be approved to live in off-campus housing.

Tips for first-year student success

