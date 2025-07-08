8 AI Crypto Coins and Trading Bots to Watch

Artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency are two of the world’s most exciting technologies, and together, they’re making waves in the fintech…

Artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency are two of the world’s most exciting technologies, and together, they’re making waves in the fintech landscape.

The ongoing artificial intelligence boom is transforming investing at a rapid pace, and sentiment surrounding AI is playing a key role in driving Wall Street’s strong performance in recent years.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Now, as AI becomes intrinsically linked to crypto, investors are seeing more projects emerge that have the potential to transform the industry. The total market capitalization of AI cryptocurrency coins recently surpassed $20 billion and has the potential to grow further as AI tech becomes increasingly entwined with the world of crypto.

AI coins are cryptocurrencies that have been developed to fuel AI-based projects, applications and services such as AI marketplaces, trading algorithms, decentralized organizations and plenty of other use cases. The tokens themselves act as a means of payment for transactions or are a form of governance for AI-based crypto projects.

AI crypto platforms with sophisticated trading bots are also making waves when it comes to cryptocurrency investing, and they promise to deliver unprecedented accuracy for traders looking to enhance their strategy with more market intelligence.

But which AI crypto coins and trading bots are grabbing the most attention right now? Below are eight examples of crypto’s AI revolution in action. But before you jump into AI crypto or engage an AI trading bot, keep in mind that AI crypto investments are among the riskiest prospects out there, so interest in AI crypto now should be purely speculative and reserved for investors with high risk tolerance:

— Bittensor (TAO)

— NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

— Render (RENDER)

— Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

— Cryptohopper

— 3Commas

— Pionex

— Bitsgap

AI Cryptocurrencies

Bittensor (TAO)

Given that Bittensor has rallied to a market cap of about $3.9 billion just four years after its launch, it’s clear that the ecosystem’s most popular AI token is making its presence felt, at No. 40 on the overall list of cryptos. Bittensor serves as a decentralized marketplace that allows users to buy and sell AI models, computer resources and many other digital commodities.

TAO is the name of Bittensor’s native token, which can be used for contributing resources and engaging in network activities. With Bittensor, users can access an open-source blockchain platform that allows them to create and trade machine intelligence, storage and computational power. The project’s stated vision is to direct the power of digital markets toward AI, what Bittensor deems society’s most important digital commodity.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that excels in speed, low fees and usability. Launched in 2020, NEAR is the second-largest AI crypto coin based on market cap, amassing a value of more than $3.3 billion as of July 25. The project is built on artificial intelligence and is the largest blockchain in the ecosystem for AI agents and their decentralized applications, or dApps.

NEAR’s blockchain and its incorporation of AI form a strong platform for the dApps it hosts, and the protocol aims to reliably facilitate smart contracts, AI agents and open finance services at scale in the future.

As a cryptocurrency, NEAR can be used to pay transaction fees and data storage costs on the network and can even be staked to help secure the network and earn rewards.

Render (RENDER)

With a market cap of $2 billion, Render is an exciting decentralized application that provides an invaluable service for artists needing rendering power by connecting them to owners of graphics processing units, or GPUs, who can share their computing resources to help craft AI creations.

Given the recent AI boom, which doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, Render has the potential to grow its use cases significantly in the future as more individuals seek out higher computational power to fuel their creative projects.

RENDER is the native token for the Render network and is received by users as the platform’s main currency. The network is built on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain, and has become a popular place for developers looking to build high-bandwidth dApps for industries spanning gaming, health care and finance.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is another cryptocurrency project that’s captured the imagination of investors, with a market cap of nearly $2 billion. The platform combines AI with blockchain technology in a way that paves the way for stronger communication, decision-making processes and financial transaction handling within the crypto ecosystem. As a result, users can build a smart digital assistant to aid trading and asset management.

FET is the cryptocurrency that’s used to power the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, but it’s also the native token to Fetch.ai, a decentralized machine learning platform for applications such as asset trading, gig economy work and energy grid optimization. In other words, FET is a utility token that offers a great deal of flexibility in the AI crypto space.

AI Crypto Platforms With Trading Bots

Cryptohopper

Cryptohopper is a leading AI trading tool that spans 16 crypto exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase, and offers plans ranging from a free subscription allowing 20 open positions to $107.50 per month for premium services.

The platform caters to both new and experienced traders, providing trading bots that are competent when it comes to automatic and social trading. This means you can copy experienced traders in an intuitive manner or allow your bot to make decisions rapidly based on real-time market data. Cryptohopper also allows you to set up trailing orders to buy or sell based on price direction, allowing for a more autonomous trading experience.

The AI capabilities of Cryptohopper excel thanks to the machine learning abilities of its bots, which can learn based on the strategies that they’re introduced to while continuously adapting to changing market environments. There’s also the ability to backtest strategies simultaneously to be imported to the bots.

3Commas

One of the most user-friendly AI crypto trading platforms mentioned here, 3Commas is known for its simple interface and impressive suite of features, including a wide range of trading bots. The platform incorporates dollar-cost averaging (DCA), grid and various options bots, which help support newcomers to crypto trading as well as industry professionals.

3Commas excels because of its intelligent SmartTrade terminal, which allows users to execute trades with advanced order types while tracking performance throughout different exchanges. The platform is compatible with more than 20 major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase Pro and Kraken, and allows users to deploy and manage their AI trading bots with live data integrations.

While 3Commas offers a Pro pricing plan for $49 per month that supports one trading bot of each type, the platform also has a more powerful Expert service for $79 that allows wider access to features.

Pionex

Pionex is a powerful cryptocurrency exchange that offers built-in automated trading bots that are capable of performing efficiently on a 24/7 basis. Operating in the cloud, these bots can trade based on predefined parameters in a way that offers full control and perpetual uptime.

The range of free and paid-for trading bots offered by Pionex can support multiple trading approaches, including grid trading and dollar-cost averaging. However, its AI agents are capable of streamlining tasks across different areas of crypto trading, including portfolio management, mining and blockchain analysis, while deploying predictive analytics to anticipate market trends.

The platform’s competitive pricing, which is built on a trading fee of 0.05% for both maker and taker orders in the spot market, offers a cost-effective way for investors to get involved in crypto trading for less.

Bitsgap

Bitsgap is a popular and versatile cryptocurrency trading platform that offers automated trading bots, including DCA and COMBO futures bots. Both trading bots rely on AI algorithms to optimize trading strategies and increase profit margins for traders.

One feature that sets Bitsgap apart from its competitors is its Smart Trade terminal (similar in name and functionality but not the same as 3Commas’ SmartTrade terminal). This feature helps users execute trades with advanced order types such as limit, time-weighted average price and scaled orders. Crucially, Bitsgap also works with more than 25 major exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase and Kraken, offering diversified access to trading activities and tools.

With entry-level plans starting at $24 per month up to $122 per month for the top-tier plan, Bitsgap is a trading platform that has something for crypto investors of all competencies.

More from U.S. News

7 Best Cryptocurrency Investing Strategies

Spot Ether ETFs Could Eclipse Bitcoin ETFs’ Impact

Spot Bitcoin ETFs: How to Invest After Their SEC Approval

8 AI Crypto Coins and Trading Bots to Watch originally appeared on usnews.com