7 Reasons to Switch Medicare Part D Plans

There are several reasons why switching to a new Medicare Part D plan is a smart move. A good Part…

There are several reasons why switching to a new Medicare Part D plan is a smart move. A good Part D prescription drug plan covers what you need to stay healthy without breaking the bank. Staying current with any changes and reviewing your plan’s benefits before the annual Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from October 15 to December 7, can help you identify potential savings, improve your prescription drug coverage and, ultimately, enhance your overall well-being.

“I always encourage individuals to put together a full list of their medications, including the name of the prescription, dosage and frequency,” says Jen Teague, director of health coverage and benefits at the National Council on Aging in Arlington, Virginia. “Beneficiaries can then more easily put their prescriptions into the Medicare plan finder tool to find the best plan for them based on the prescriptions they take.”

If you aren’t happy with your plan, don’t worry; you most likely have a lot of plan options. In 2025, the average beneficiary has a choice of 48 Medicare drug plans, including 14 stand-alone prescription drug plans and 34 Medicare Advantage drug plans, according to the KFF.

[Read: When Can You Sign Up for Medicare?]

Reasons to Switch Medicare Part D Plans

There are many factors to take into consideration when switching your Part D plan, including:

1. Changes in health status and the plan’s formulary

Your medication needs may not always align with changes to your plan’s formulary (list of covered drugs). Each Part D plan has its own formulary and cost structure. If your plan no longer covers your prescription medications or it has changed to a more expensive tier, your coverage could potentially be pricier.

In addition, if you are newly diagnosed with a chronic condition, you may benefit from checking Part D plans to find one that offers better coverage or coverage at a lower cost for your specific medications.

2. Cost savings

Is your plan still the most cost-effective option available? Other plans may offer lower premiums and deductiblesor more favorable co-payment or coinsurance structures that can save you money. Keep in mind, the current maximum allowable deductible is $590 and will increase to $615 in 2026, but most plans charge far less.

If you take a lot of generic drugs, look at Medicare drug plans with tiers that charge $0 or low co-payments for generic prescriptions.

3. Customer service

When you have questions, you need reliable customer service to provide answers. If it’s difficult to get through to a customer service representative, or if the person you reach often gives incomplete or incorrect information, it may be time to consider making a change.

4. Life changes

If you move where your current plan is not available or where other plans offer better local coverage and pharmacy networks, you can check Medicare.gov to see if you qualify for a special circumstance switch.

5. Pharmacy network changes

Some plans have preferred or in-network pharmacy networks where getting your medication will come with a lower price tag. However, if your regular pharmacy isn’t in this network or none of your options are convenient, you may want to look at other plan options.

6. Plan performance

Switching to a plan with higher star rating from Medicare indicates a higher level of customer service, more formulary options and fewer issues with claims and coverage.

To compare plans and see what options are available in your area, you can search for Part D plans, either stand-alone or as part of a Medicare Advantage plan, with U.S. News’ Best Medicare Part D Companies. The ratings are based on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) star ratings. However, U.S. News also worked with Medicare experts to identify which CMS measures were most important to consumers, such as customer service, weighted them accordingly and adjusted for enrollment in calculating the best companies.

7. Regulatory changes

Your current plan may be discontinued or undergo significant changes that no longer make it your best option. By law, every year your plan must send you an Annual Notice of Change typically by September 30. This will outline any changes to your plan, such as updated premiums, co-pays or coinsurance and drug formulary changes.

[Read: Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans.]

How to Switch Medicare Part D Plans

Evaluating plans can be time-consuming and arduous but a smart move in the long run. With careful consideration, you can find a plan that best fits your needs and budget.

Steps to take include:

— Understand your needs. Before doing any research into plans, do your best to understand what you are looking for. Talk to your doctorabout any changes or new medications and make a list that you can then compare with plan formularies. Also, decide how much you can reasonably afford for premiums, co-pays and deductibles.

— Compare plans. Use the U.S. News’ Medicare search tool and the Medicare plan finder tool to compare plans based on your ZIP code, medications and budget. Check the formularies and tiers for each drug you take to make sure it is not only there, but it is affordable. Review the star ratings of each plan, keeping in mind that they are ranked from one to five stars, with five generally indicating better plan performance. Make sure your preferred pharmacy is in-network.

— Make the switch. Once you are comfortable with your decision, it’s time to commit. This can be done by phone, mail or online during one of the enrollment periods (more on that below). You can sign up directly in your online Medicare account, by completing and mailing an enrollment form to the new plan or over the phone by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

It is important to note that you do not need to cancel your current plan; it will automatically end when your new coverage begins.

[READ: How Do You Apply for Medicare?]

Bottom Line

It’s a smart decision to assess whether your current Medicare Part D plan is still the best option for you or if switching would be in your best interest. There are many reasons to switch, including formulary adjustments, cost savings and changes in your medication needs.

More from U.S. News

Best Vitamins and Minerals for Older Adults

How to Pay for Senior Living

Does Medicare Cover Ozempic, Zepbound and Other GLP-1 Inhibitors?

7 Reasons to Switch Medicare Part D Plans originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/03/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.