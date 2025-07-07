7 Financial Resources for SNAP Recipients Amid Big Beautiful Bill Cuts

After gaining approval from the House and Senate, President Trump signed The One, Big, Beautiful Bill into law on July…

After gaining approval from the House and Senate, President Trump signed The One, Big, Beautiful Bill into law on July 4, 2025. The new legislation includes major reforms across several federal programs, including changes to SNAP.

With more than 41 million low-income individuals and families in the United States relying on SNAP assistance to afford groceries, the new changes are sparking serious concern. Here’s what changed and seven places you can look for help if your SNAP benefits get cut.

The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act: Impacts on SNAP

The White House’s perspective on the SNAP program was shared in this memo published on June 29, 2025: “The mission of the program has failed: SNAP was intended to be temporary help for those who encounter tough times. Now, it has become so bloated that it leaves fewer resources for those who truly need help. We are committed to preserving SNAP for the truly needy.”

In response, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” made several key changes to the SNAP program, including:

— Expanded work requirements: The new SNAP work requirements for able-bodied adults now apply to individuals up to the age of 65, up from the previous maximum age of 54. They also now apply to household members responsible for children aged 14 and older. Previously, caregivers of dependents under the age of 18 were exempt.

— End of SNAP-Ed grants: The National Education and Obesity Prevention Grant Program will end after fiscal year 2025.

— Administrative cost shift: Starting in fiscal year 2027, states will be required to cover 75% of SNAP administrative costs, up from 50%.

— Stricter eligibility for noncitizens: Eligibility for SNAP is now limited to U.S. citizens or nationals and lawful permanent residents, Cuban or Haitian entrants, or individuals lawfully residing under a Compact of Free Association.

— New cost penalties for payment errors: Starting in fiscal year 2028, states will be subject to SNAP cost-share requirements as follows: 5% if their payment error rate is 6% to 7.99%, 10% if their payment error rate is 8% to 9.99% and 15% if their payment error rate is 10% or greater.

— Thrifty Food Plan (TPL) changes: Changes to the TPL are now limited to once per year based on inflation (CPI-U), and re-evaluation of the market baskets is prohibited until October 1, 2027.

In June 2025, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the proposed changes to the SNAP program would result in $287 billion in federal spending reductions between 2025 and 2034. But at what cost? The CBO said that more than 2 million people will be cut from SNAP under the new work requirement provision.

“At the Atlanta Community Food Bank, we’re already serving nearly 250,000 households a month across 29 counties. Demand has increased by 60% over the past three years, largely due to inflation and the rollback of pandemic-era support,” Kyle Waide, CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank, said in an email.

He explained that much of the increased demand comes from people who are working and don’t qualify for SNAP benefits.

“Changes to SNAP that reduce the ability for those reliant on the program to purchase food will, undoubtedly, place increased strain on the Atlanta Community Food Bank as well as other food banks across the nation,” Waide said.

Adnan Rasool, associate professor of Political Science at the University of Tennessee at Martin, had a similar sentiment. “With existing federal cuts to USDA programs, food banks are already scrambling to figure out how to stay afloat, so this entire situation is going to get tougher,” he said in an email.

Shifting more financial responsibility for the program to the states could also be problematic.

“Many states already struggle with outdated infrastructure and workforce shortages. Asking them to take on billions in new obligations will force cuts elsewhere, reduce services or drive some states to abandon the program entirely,” George Carrillo, former director of social determinants of health for the state of Oregon, said in an email.

7 Other Ways to Get Help with Food Costs

If you’re at risk of losing your SNAP benefits, here are seven other resources you can consider to help bridge the gap.

1. Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program

WIC is a federal program that provides a variety of benefits to low-income individuals who are pregnant or caring for children under the age of six. The benefits include a WIC EBT card that you can use to purchase healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and more. To apply, you’ll need to schedule an appointment with a WIC agency in your area.

2. School Meal Programs

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP) are federal programs that provide reduced-cost or free meals to students at public schools, private schools and residential child care institutions. Students can qualify for free meals through high school if their household income is at or below 130% of the federal poverty level, and reduced meals if their household income is at or below 185% of the federal poverty level. They can also be eligible if they’re a foster child, a runaway, a migrant, homeless or enrolled in federal assistance programs like SNAP or Head Start. To learn more, contact the agency responsible for the program’s administration in your state.

3. The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP)

TEFAP is a federal program that provides free emergency food to people with low incomes. It does so by providing nutritious, high-quality foods to state agencies that distribute them to local agencies like food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries. To learn more, contact your TEFAP state agency’s office.

4. Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP)

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides low-income seniors with coupons that can be used to buy eligible foods at farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture. To qualify, you must be at least 60 years old and have an income at or below 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines. You can learn more from the SFMNP agency in your state.

5. Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP)

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CFSP) is another federal program for low-income seniors who are at least 60 years old. CFSP distributes food packages meant to supplement the recipient’s diet through state agencies. They include a variety of foods, such as juice, oats, rice, pasta, milk, cheese, poultry, fruits, vegetables and peanut butter. Eligibility varies by state, but state income limits must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

6. Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels is a program that delivers meals to seniors 60 and older who can’t purchase or prepare their meals. Meals are distributed to more than 2 million seniors annually by approximately 5,000 community-based providers nationwide. Additionally, the program offers community dining, pet food and assistance, transportation, social connection programs, nutrition counseling and home repairs. You can learn more by searching for a provider near you on the Meals on Wheels website.

7. Community Food Distribution Sites

Federal agencies provide food to state agencies, which distribute it to food distribution partners in local communities. Additionally, many local organizations run food drives to bulk up their inventories. To find a local food distribution site near you, head to your state’s website for food resources. Most allow you to enter your location to get a list of food distribution centers near you, such as churches and food pantries.

“Neighbors facing food insecurity can also text FINDFOOD (COMIDA for Spanish) to 888-976-2232 to find a nearby food pantry,” says Waide.

Not knowing where your next meal is coming from is beyond stressful. If you’re losing SNAP benefits and aren’t sure where to start your search for help, you can also call 211. 211 is the designated number for information and referrals to social services and other assistance. Highly trained community specialists are standing by, ready to help you find local assistance.

