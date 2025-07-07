7 Best Stablecoins and Related Stocks to Buy Now

Although you may be used to cryptocurrency headlines being dominated by the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and other speculative assets,…

Although you may be used to cryptocurrency headlines being dominated by the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and other speculative assets, stablecoins play an essential role in keeping the ecosystem afloat. They also carry plenty of benefits for investors.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), stablecoins have their values pegged to external assets that exist outside of crypto. These pegs can be gold or fiat currency, like the U.S. dollar.

Because their values are pegged to assets that are far less volatile than most cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are considered, well, “stable” digital currencies that can serve as a store of value.

Stablecoins also enjoy a positive reputation for their reliability. Some instances of “de-pegged” coins, like that of TerraUSD (UST) and the subsequent collapse of its sister token, LUNA, in 2022 have shocked investors. Despite these relatively isolated instances of vulnerability, many investors enjoy using stablecoins for a variety of reasons.

Crucially, the stability offered by these coins means that traders can lock in their profits without having to cash out their earnings into fiat currencies. This makes stablecoins particularly useful for investors who plan to re-enter the market at a later time without having to expose themselves to the short-term volatility of traditional cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, stablecoins offer plenty of potential when it comes to spending money. Because the value of the coins is pegged to everyday assets, it’s far easier to use these digital currencies to purchase everyday goods without worrying about your spending.

Because failures like that of TerraUSD have occurred, however, it’s important to do your research before buying or investing in stablecoins or related stocks. With this in mind, let’s take a look at seven of the best stablecoins or equities linked to stablecoins to buy today:

— Tether (USDT)

— USD Coin (USDC)

— Dai (DAI)

— World Liberty Financial USD (USD1)

— Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN)

— Walmart Inc. (WMT)

— Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Tether (USDT)

Initially launched as “Realcoin” in 2014, Tether (USDT) is the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization and trails only Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of crypto market cap. It holds its value by pegging itself to the U.S. dollar.

With a total market cap of about $159.5 billion as of midday July 14, USDT is preferred by many investors when recycling their investments and holding pegged assets. Originally launched as a means of solving the problems associated with crypto’s famous volatility and lack of convertibility, Tether has since become a favored place for investors to seek refuge from price swings in between trading.

Although concerns have been raised about USDT’s transparency, particularly in the wake of the TerraUSD fallout, its continued strength illustrates that it’s a trusted industry stablecoin that’s preferred by crypto investors.

USD Coin (USDC)

With a lower market cap of $63.3 billion, it’s clear that USD Coin is smaller in size compared to Tether, but this shouldn’t detract from the stablecoin’s clear advantages in terms of integrity and transparency.

USDC has consistently shown greater levels of compliance and transparency since its launch in 2018, and its issuing company, Circle Internet Group (CRCL), is now a publicly listed firm that’s dedicated to bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology.

As a result, USDC earns the trust of its users as the only stablecoin to report monthly audited reserves that are published on its website for all to view. This commitment to transparency helps USDC attract more interest among cautious investors, paving the way for a safer entry into all areas of the crypto landscape.

Dai (DAI)

Another popular stablecoin in terms of market capitalization is Dai (DAI). With a rapidly rising market cap of around $5.3 billion, Dai may be smaller in scale than the likes of Tether and USD Coin, but it serves up plenty of advantages over its crypto counterparts.

Crucially, DAI is the only decentralized stablecoin with a multi-billion-dollar market capitalization. This means that it operates on an algorithmically powered structure with no interventions from central authorities.

The coin is also “soft-pegged” to the dollar, meaning that it uses collateralized debt positions in Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain. While this can add an element of risk for those using the stablecoin because it requires a healthy level of reserves, DAI has enjoyed a successful history of remaining closely pegged to the U.S. dollar.

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1)

Another stablecoin that warrants attention is USD1, a dollar-backed digital currency that was recently launched by President Donald Trump’s decentralized finance venture, World Liberty Financial.

Launched on Binance in May, USD1 has already rallied to a market capitalization of $2.2 billion, and the coin has been picked up by Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX for its $2 billion investment in crypto exchange Binance, according to World Liberty co-founder Zach Witkoff.

Should Trump’s USD1 token continue to win over powerful admirers, it may well become one of the world’s favorite stablecoins. With the president already showing that he’s the most crypto-friendly White House occupant in recent years, the coin could become a popular choice among investors.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

In terms of stablecoins entering mainstream adoption, the recent news that Amazon is looking to launch its own stablecoin could be a game-changer for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The logic behind Amazon’s decision to explore issuing corporate stablecoins is clear. The move could represent an opportunity for the e-commerce giant to reduce its credit card transaction fee costs at scale. Instead of forcing the firm to pay billions of dollars in transaction fees, consumers would be incentivized to pay via stablecoins with no associated costs for either party.

While Amazon’s bid to launch a stablecoin is still in its early stages, investors can purchase shares of AMZN now in hopes of a successful digital currency launch in the future.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Another retailer that’s reportedly keen to embrace the mutual benefits of stablecoins is Walmart. Known as an excellent discount retailer to hold during periods of economic uncertainty, Walmart could especially benefit from entering the cryptocurrency ecosystem, which is also well-aligned with market resilience.

Like Amazon, Walmart is exploring the prospect of introducing stablecoins as a means of cutting its credit card transaction fees, potentially opening the door to expanded profit margins. As a stock that has shown steady growth over the course of the first half of 2025, WMT could offer an opportunity to investors who foresee a large impact from the firm accommodating stablecoins in the future.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

In terms of stablecoin-related stocks worth buying today, there may be no better option than the recently launched Circle Internet Group. Circle, which is the issuing company for the world-renowned USD Coin, rallied 180% by the end of its first day of trading following its June 5 initial price offering. At its peak, CRCL had gained almost 217% before it experienced a correction. The stock closed out its first month on Wall Street 130% higher, and its listing introduces a greater level of transparency for USDC.

For investors, stablecoins may be incapable of growing in value as investment options, but owning stocks in issuers like Circle can offer higher returns for those who believe in the future utility of stablecoins.

Finding Stability

While stablecoins aren’t designed to be investments that guarantee holders significant returns over time, they do serve a valuable purpose in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Holding stablecoins can be ideal for those seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies without the significant volatility associated with the ecosystem. They may also serve as a flexible alternative to spending fiat money when making everyday purchases.

With the likes of Amazon and Walmart seeking to introduce their own stablecoins, it appears likely that these digital currencies are here to stay. With this in mind, this list of best stablecoins and related stocks can help shed light on who could dominate the market for years to come.

