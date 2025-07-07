7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now

There’s no such thing as a sure thing on Wall Street. But the best safe stocks have strong histories, current…

There’s no such thing as a sure thing on Wall Street. But the best safe stocks have strong histories, current scale and a robust outlook for future income that make them among the most stable companies on Wall Street.

Admittedly, these safe stocks are not in dynamic businesses like artificial intelligence. But while the growth of AI and tech startups can be higher if things go well, the downside can also be significant if a company fails to deliver.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

These safe stocks offer entrenched operations with reliable revenue rather than a high-risk but high-reward value proposition. That stability is exhibited by market values of at least $27 billion, along with dividends that are above the 1.5% average among top S&P 500 components:

Stock Sector Market Value Dividend Yield CME Group Inc. (ticker: CME) Financials $100 billion 1.8% Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Utilities $36 billion 3.4% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Utilities $92 billion 3.5% General Mills Inc. (GIS) Consumer staples $27 billion 4.7% Hershey Co. (HSY) Consumer staples $34 billion 3.3% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) Health care $136 billion 2.9% Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) Industrials $76 billion 1.9%

CME Group Inc. (CME)

Sector: Financials Market value: $100 billion Dividend yield: 1.8%

Founded in 1898, CME is one of the world’s largest exchanges for futures and options contracts. As an exchange rather than a money manager, CME is just a middleman between parties — so as long as volume is strong, the fractional fees that the company charges for each transaction can really add up. That’s certainly the case right now, as futures and options are in high demand for risk managers during this time of uncertainty. In particular, its S&P 500 futures used to hedge against market volatility are booming, as are products tied to Treasury markets and crude oil. CME may not have the scale or deep pockets of other megabanks, but it’s a force in its own right and dominates a critical niche in the global financial system. That makes it one of the best safe stocks to buy now.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Sector: Utilities Market value: $36 billion Dividend yield: 3.4%

Utilities are generally among the safest stocks out there as baseline demand for power creates a reliable stream of revenue, and the highly regulated nature of capital-intensive generation networks makes it all but impossible for new entrants to disrupt the status quo. ConEd stands apart from other utilities, though, for a few reasons. For starters, it has a tremendous history of operations, with roots that go back to 1823 and more than 50 consecutive years of dividend growth for its shareholders. What’s more, it is in one of the most resilient urban areas in America, serving the New York City region with about 3.5 million electric customers and 1.1 million more natural gas customers. Its unique footprint, dividend consistency and long operating history make it among the most stable stocks in the sector, and on Wall Street in general.

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)

Sector: Utilities Market value: $92 billion Dividend yield: 3.5%

If ConEd stands out for its history, Duke Energy is a utility that is worth noticing because of its dominance. At roughly three times the size of the prior stock, and among the largest publicly traded utilities in the world, North Carolina-based Duke serves almost 10 million electric and natural gas customers in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. This kind of scale makes DUK stock worth a look, but what really makes it a lock is continued improvement and expansion plans that include overhauling its transmission and distribution network. In 2025, the company boosted its five-year capex outlook to a whopping $83 billion, about 14% over prior estimates, to accommodate rising demand thanks to the tech sector and growing population centers. That kind of growth proves this isn’t just a sleepy utility but a market leader that will be relevant for many years to come.

[Read: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever]

General Mills Inc. (GIS)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $27 billion Dividend yield: 4.7%

An icon among consumer staples, General Mills is the company behind Cheerios cereals, Betty Crocker baking products and Yoplait yogurt, among other famous foodstuffs. When times get tough for consumers, they tend to cut back on luxuries like eating out and travel and instead stay closer to home with comfort food. That makes General Mills a go-to defensive investment that does quite well even when other stocks suffer during a spending drought. With a very strong market position thanks to extensive brand reach, GIS has remarkably consistent revenue and profitability that fuels a dividend that is roughly three times that of the broader S&P 500.

Hershey Co. (HSY)

Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $34 billion Dividend yield: 3.3%

Hershey’s sweets may not be considered a “staple” for the health-conscious consumer, but the fact is that its dominant position in chocolates and snacks make it the go-to name in comfort food. And whatever the calorie count, these items constitute a tremendously reliable business that fuels consistent dividends. As proof, the company recently declared its 381st consecutive quarterly dividend in April, with its current payout of $1.37 per quarter roughly double the roughly 66 cents per share paid at the beginning of 2018. While the global economy is sure to see its ups and downs, consistency and steady income potential make HSY one of the best safe stocks to buy in any environment.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Sector: Health care Market value: $136 billion Dividend yield: 2.9%

While other pharma stocks have had a rocky 2025, Gilead is sitting pretty on 20% gains since Jan. 1 thanks to its strong product pipeline and high-margin treatments for otherwise unserved patient populations. These include medication for HIV/AIDS and unique forms of cancer, among other conditions. Revenue isn’t growing at a particularly breakneck pace and GILD is admittedly sitting out the big battle right now in the weight loss drug marketplace. But its strong profitability thanks to niche treatments — including roughly $8 billion a year in operating cash flow — make it a steady stock with consistent dividends for shareholders. While it may not have the same flash as more aggressive biotech stocks, it has strong appeal as one safest stocks in the health care sector.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Sector: Industrials Market value: $76 billion Dividend yield: 1.9%

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is an aerospace and defense icon that developed the B-2 stealth bomber and is developing its planned successor, the B-21, expected to replace its predecessor in the U.S. military by 2040. Northrop’s product portfolio also includes unmanned drones, command and control systems, missiles and a host of other technologies that are critical to national security. With conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, the geopolitical environment seems to favor the defense industry. And with the recent budget discussions carving out spending for contractors like Northrop even as the rest of the U.S. government faces cuts, it seems all but certain that this top federal contractor will provide consistent revenue and dividends to its shareholders for some time.

More from U.S. News

7 High-Yield Covered Call ETFs Income Investors Will Love

10 of the Best REITs to Buy For 2025

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com