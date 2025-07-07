7 Best International Growth Stocks to Buy Now

In 2025, big changes in Washington have resulted in big changes on Wall Street. The investment outlook has been uncertain…

In 2025, big changes in Washington have resulted in big changes on Wall Street. The investment outlook has been uncertain thanks to factors like tariffs and trade wars, inflation concerns, a dispute between President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve over interest rate changes, and general market volatility as stocks rotate in and out of favor.

This isn’t just a U.S. phenomenon, either. Stocks in some nations have been subject to new and interesting trends, too — resulting in significant outperformance for a select group of international growth stocks.

Global investing is always worth considering, as diversification abroad can help U.S. investors avoid unique domestic risks and capitalize on strong, stable companies overseas. But particularly this year, with economic growth forecasts uncertain at home and a number of stocks in Europe and China putting up stellar gains, it’s worth considering international growth stocks.

For investors seeking to reduce risk and gain exposure to global growth, here are some top-performing international growth stocks that present opportunities right now:

Equity Country Market Capitalization* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (ticker: BABA) Hong Kong $251 billion ASML Holding NV (ASML) Netherlands $313 billion Celestica Inc. (CLS) Canada $19 billion Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) Israel $21 billion MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Uruguay $126 billion Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Denmark $314 billion Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Luxembourg $149 billion

* As of July 8 close.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)

Market value: $251 billion Country: Hong Kong

Alibaba is a familiar name for many U.S. investors, and has been making a big comeback lately for a number of reasons. Optimism around AI accelerating its e-commerce potential along with its uniquely insulated business as the “Amazon.com of Asia” make it preferable to some U.S. retailers as it sources its goods closer to home and isn’t as impacted by a trade war. Fair warning, though: Alibaba and its CEO were in hot water with Beijing a few years back, resulting in a big drop for shares from 2020 through mid-2024. But while shares remain down sharply from those highs, BABA is up 30% year to date on expectations of steady revenue and sales growth in the year to come. And as Alibaba was recently named one of the “Prom 10” noteworthy stocks in China by Goldman Sachs, there seems to be broad investor interest based on the stock’s growth potential.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Market value: $313 billion Country: Netherlands

Up nearly 15% since Jan. 1, ASML stands out as a unique European technology company with a strong growth outlook. A manufacturer of advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers, ASML is a European company that is essential to global supply chains thanks to its critical role in measuring and inspecting semiconductors. It should go without saying that any significant waste or delays for chipmakers costs real time and money, making ASML a valued partner in the E.U. with a strong local footprint. As an added bonus, while semiconductor markets can sometimes be volatile based on global pricing and demand trends, the nature of this company as a service provider to the industry gives it a degree of insulation from broader chipmaking economics. With 13% revenue growth expected this year and almost 10% growth in fiscal year 2026 on top of that, ASML is worth a look.

Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Market value: $19 billion Country: Canada

As with ASML, the fallout of protectionist U.S. trade policies has actually been good for this foreign technology supplier. CLS manages product design, manufacturing, testing and related supply chain services for various electronic components and semiconductors. At a time when supply chains are being broken and reforged, particularly after the escalation of trade conflicts between the U.S. and neighboring Canada, Celestica is more important than ever to the customers it serves. Shares are up more than 60% since Jan. 1, as analysts expect roughly 15% revenue expansion in both fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)

Market value: $21 billion Country: Israel

First things first: War is hell, with real human costs. But with the persistent tensions in the Middle East, it’s natural to see the continued demand for products from Elbit Systems. A defense and homeland security company located in Israel, the firm continues to see strong performance thanks to its critical role in the region. What’s more, as a home-growth defense company there are clear incentives for Israel’s government to keep strong ties to this firm rather than worry about international supply chains. With consistent double-digit revenue growth and strong profitability, ESLT is a growth stock that has tacked on 60% so far in 2025, with no sign of slowing down.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)

Market value: $126 billion Country: Uruguay

MercadoLibre is the go-to e-commerce provider across Latin America. And while Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is admittedly a force in other markets, MELI has local expertise that is hard to match — along with supply chains that help it remain comparatively insulated from any U.S. versus China trade war. In the first quarter of 2025, MercadoLibre reported nearly 67 million unique buyers in its commerce business and over 64 million monthly active users in its digital payments and fintech business. Thanks to this strong user base, along with a growing arsenal of products and services, MELI is predicting roughly 35% revenue growth in fiscal year 2025 and another 25% next year. Small wonder, then, that shares of this international growth stock have surged roughly 45% since Jan. 1.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Market value: $314 billion Country: Denmark

Novo Nordisk is a leading pharmaceutical stock with the perfect specialty for 2025: diabetes and obesity care. It also provides treatments for rare blood and endocrine system disorders, but this focus is clearly the bread-and-butter of NVO, with blockbusters like its recent Wegovy treatment. The medication just topped $8 billion in sales for 2024 — almost double 2023 revenue from this leading weight loss drug. Admittedly, shares have softened up a bit over the past year or so, as many investors were front-running the success of this treatment. But with roughly 15% revenue growth expected in both fiscal year 2025 and again in 2026, NVO remains an international growth stock with a bright future.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Market value: $149 billion Country: Luxembourg

With roughly 60% gains since Jan. 1, music and podcast streamer Spotify is one of the best-performing large-cap stocks out there in 2025. The company has overcome its early headwinds after a 2018 IPO, embarking on cost-cutting and restructuring that has rejuvenated the stock over the past two years. The firm kicked off 2025 with a bang, with Q1 results in April that showed 12% subscriber growth and 15% revenue growth. As Spotify continues to hit all-time highs and command leading market share among streaming media companies, it’s clear that this international stock has a bright future.

