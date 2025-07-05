5 Ways to Be a Competitive MBA Applicant

Gaining admission to business school, especially a top-ranked program, isn’t easy. It takes careful planning to stand out with a…

Gaining admission to business school, especially a top-ranked program, isn’t easy. It takes careful planning to stand out with a well-rounded and compelling case for why you belong in the program.

Ultimately, admissions teams are trying to determine what a candidate will bring to the school and if they’ll be successful there, experts say.

Accentuating your strengths while addressing areas for growth and showing your potential can elevate your application and help admissions teams determine if you’re a good fit.

“You want to have a consistent story that’s woven throughout your application,” says George Andrews, associate dean of degree programs for the Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University in Texas. “In your essays, you’re talking about the things you’re good at or areas of opportunity for growth. That carries on through the interview and, ideally, your letters of recommendation.”

Here are five ways you can stand out as a competitive MBA applicant.

Earn Strong Test Scores and GPA

It’s possible to be a competitive MBA applicant with relatively low scores on admissions exams like the GMAT or GRE and a low GPA. MBA programs evaluate applications holistically and understand that the numbers are just one part of a more complex picture.

But strong test scores and a high undergraduate GPA, especially in quantitative courses, can help admissions teams predict if you’ll be successful in the program and often signal a strong work ethic, Andrews says.

While some MBA programs are test-optional, submitting an entrance exam score can help your chances, experts say. Taking the test can also show that you’re ready to put in the hard work an MBA demands.

“If it’s a reasonable score, you jump to the front of the pack,” says Kevin Bender, executive director for MBA enrollment management and recruiting at Wake Forest University School of Business in North Carolina. “The worst thing you can say is you don’t have the time to take the test. If you don’t have the time to take the test, you don’t have time to do an MBA.”

Acknowledge Weaknesses

If your test scores or GPA are low, don’t run from that, experts say. Recognizing flaws in your profile shows humility, maturity and an eagerness to grow.

Admissions teams are typically aware that myriad factors can lead to a low GPA, including personal or family health issues or other circumstances outside of your control.

On the other hand, you may not have applied yourself well as an undergrad, but you’ve learned from that experience. No matter the reason, share it authentically and honestly, Andrews says.

Be aware that some programs weigh your major GPA more heavily than your cumulative GPA, so the optional essay is a good place to provide context surrounding your GPA or areas where you struggled, experts say.

MBA admissions teams also understand you may have gaps in your professional profile. That’s one of the main reasons for pursuing an MBA, says Susan Cera, MBA admissions director at Stratus Admissions Counseling.

“If you had some misstep in terms of mismanaging a work stream or falling on your face when you presented, you can own that in an essay and say you’re looking forward to taking this class so I can get better because I need these skills to excel in my career,” she says.

This sort of humility is extremely attractive to MBA programs, Andrews says.

“We really shy away from people that think they are great or try to sell themselves that way,” he says. “We want to know they understand both their strengths and their weaknesses.”

Be Selective With Applications

You may be tempted to apply to a lot of schools in hopes of boosting your chances, but that means you’ll likely send many mediocre applications instead of a few stellar ones, Cera says.

“Pick five or six that really get you excited, that you really want to be at,” she says. “You’ll write five really good applications.”

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to MBA programs, experts say. Limiting your list shows you’ve researched schools’ unique characteristics, why that program is the right fit for you and why you’d be a good addition.

“Perhaps more important is how having that applicant as part of the school’s community is going to make the learning experience better for other people,” Cera says. “What are the ideas and perspectives that you’re going to bring to a classroom experience? How are you going to show up as a teammate to a group project?”

Be sure to research schools where your GPA and test scores are competitive, or at least align with the program’s averages. Check the average years of work experience among students, as well as the program’s demographics. Schools may be actively seeking to boost representation in certain areas.

For example, if you’re a military veteran and a program has relatively few veterans enrolled, your background could give you an advantage.

Make Yourself Known

Don’t just apply — show up, Bender says. Schedule a consultation, attend events and take every chance to connect with the school.

“Meet as many people as you can,” he says. “You want the school that you’re most interested in to know you to where your name is mentioned and they know who you are. Some say it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. I would add a third to that — it’s who knows you.”

Wake Forest, for example, encourages applicants to meet with school officials to ask questions and understand how their goals align with the program. Interviews may be required or optional, but either way, you should plan to interview, Bender says.

Use these opportunities to build connections and gather insight; admissions professionals will often share advice on strengthening your application. And if the school offers the chance to sit in on a class, take it.

Show Teamwork and Leadership Skills

MBA programs are built around collaboration, so demonstrating your ability to work well in a team is essential. Admissions committees want to know how you contribute in groups and how you’ve handled teamwork in the past.

“Be willing to step out of your personal goals and support the team,” Bender says. “Don’t be an individual going through the program. You’ve got to go through it knowing that you’re a cog in the wheel.”

Showing leadership is equally important, but not necessarily in the way many applicants think. Rather than the number of leadership positions you’ve held, schools are interested in your leadership style and how you take initiative, Cera says.

“That might be as simple as being the one who realized that when you were onboarded, you didn’t have the resources you needed, so you created training for you and everyone who follows you,” she says. “It could be being a thought leader. You don’t have to have a title or be in charge to lead.”

