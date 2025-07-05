5 Advantages of an Online Bachelor’s Degree

As the demand for flexible education grows, more students are turning to online bachelor’s programs to earn degrees on their…

As the demand for flexible education grows, more students are turning to online bachelor’s programs to earn degrees on their own terms.

Online learning “is really convenient and flexible and it helps them get through a little bit more seamlessly than if they tried in person,” says Karen Daley, dean of the Susan. L Davis & Richard J. Henley College of Nursing at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

Here are five advantages of earning your bachelor’s degree online.

Personalize Your Schedule

Online bachelor’s degree programs — which are administered in asynchronous or synchronous formats, or a combination of both — offer more than just academics. These programs cater to students who need flexibility. In asynchronous programs, for example, you’re not confined to a set class schedule.

“It allows you to move at your own pace, instead of having to follow a strict set curriculum,” says Terrence Marshall Jr., a 2025 graduate of Loyola University Chicago who pursued paralegal studies online. And “it allows you to pivot and move as you see fit.”

Marshall is a parent, like Ray La Point, a senior studying psychology through Oregon State University‘s Ecampus. Both say the flexibility of online learning allows them to focus on their kids during the day and complete assignments at night.

“You can take class on the train on your way home from work, during a break at work, pretty much the basic things that adults have to deal with,” Marshall says.

Online learning is likely the only way some are able to return to school amidst the demands of being a busy working adult — raising children, working a job or possibly caring for aging parents, says Jennifer Gettings, assistant dean at Loyola’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

“Most nurses now work 12-hour shifts, so it’s a lot easier to juggle a full-time job and a nursing program if it’s online,” Daley says. “It gives them more work-life balance. It helps them take care of their families, if that’s where they are.”

Take Classes Anywhere

Online degrees are flexible not just with your time, but with the location, experts say.

“That’s a huge component of it,” says La Point, who lives in California. “The ability to not have to move to where you’re actually accepted in school, but to choose a location and be able to stay where you reside is a huge aspect.”

Since many online programs don’t require students to be in a classroom at a set time, students often take advantage of the flexibility to travel while continuing their studies. La Point, for instance, has taken classes and exams in cities such as Seattle, Maui and San Diego.

“The trip that I took to Seattle, I had the chance to spend all day touring around, being a tourist with (my family), and then come back, put them to bed and do the work that I needed to do for my classes, and got everything done on time,” he says.

Avoid Extra In-Person Fees

Tuition for online degree programs varies. One benefit is you don’t have to pay some of the same mandatory fees as your in-person peers. However, some colleges also charge fees for online learners related to technology, course development and faculty training.

“Students on a traditional site typically have additional fees, like student development fees, that cover things like resident life, housing and board, any kind of food or dining dollars of sorts,” says Uriel Robles, senior academic adviser at Loyola’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies.

Since online learners aren’t “responsible for that,” Robles says, “it does make the tuition cost a bit more affordable.”

You also save money by spending less on commuting costs like parking and gas, as well as on course materials.

“It’s always cheaper if you can get a digital book and rent it for the entire semester,” Marshall says. “You might pay $70 compared to having to get a hard copy,” where “you might pay almost $200 for the same exact book.”

However, online learning isn’t always less expensive than in-person education. Some colleges charge online learners the same amount — or more — as in-person students.

Connect With Different People

In an online setting, geography is not a barrier. Students can connect with peers from all over the world, says Pam Carter, vice president and dean of the School of Business at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

“It’s an extremely diverse student body — you’re taking classes with people who are geographically all over the globe, literally,” she says. “Students really have an opportunity to choose schools where they can interact with a diverse group of people on a regular basis.”

La Point says he’s met students taking classes from South Africa, the Netherlands and France.

Build Soft Skills

Online and in-person bachelor’s degree programs are equivalent in that they meet the same learning outcomes, says Jessica DuPont, associate vice provost in the Division of Educational Ventures at Oregon State.

At the same time, an online program offers opportunities to develop skills that might not be gained in an on-campus program. Students adopt stronger time management and computer skills, and learn how to advocate for themselves. Some online courses require all students to actively participate in virtual class lectures and discussions, typically by reading and responding substantively to coursework posted by a specific number of classmates — which requires critical thinking and sometimes research.

Online learning requires “those extra skills to be able to troubleshoot when your class isn’t loading, or even communication skills,” Marshall says. “Since there is no face-to-face communication, everything is done online.”

Students develop time-management skills by balancing coursework with full-time jobs or other responsibilities, and setting regular goals to stay on track without in-person class structures, experts say.

“There’s a lot that they’re doing in building those skills and learning how to really develop as an individual,” Gettings says. “That’s going to directly benefit them professionally, personally and financially.”

