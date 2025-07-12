12 Foods to Buy at the Dollar Store and How to Use Them, According to a Dietitian

If there’s a dollar store near your home or workplace, it might be worth checking out the food aisles. You…

If there’s a dollar store near your home or workplace, it might be worth checking out the food aisles. You might be surprised to learn about the various foods they carry.

While you can certainly find chips, cookies and other processed foods at the dollar store, many also offer affordable staples that can help you prepare nutritious meals without breaking your budget. All grocery stores carry a range of foods that vary in nutrient content and quality, so the key is to shop mindfully, no matter where you buy your groceries.

Healthy Dollar Store Foods and Recipes

Dollar stores can be a convenient source of wholesome pantry basics like oats, canned beans and frozen vegetables. Here are the best foods to buy at a dollar store and some easy tips to fit them into your diet:

— Whole-grain cereal

— Milk and plant-based milk

— Nuts

— Beans

— Rice

— Pasta

— Canned tomatoes

— Frozen vegetables

— Eggs

— Tortillas

— Cheese

— Canned tuna

Whole-grain cereal

Start your day right with a nutritious breakfast. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend making at least half of your grain intake whole grains. Whole grain cereals, whether cold with milk or hot like oatmeal, are a simple and affordable choice.

Unlike refined grains, which contain only the starchy part of the grain, whole grains keep all three parts of the kernel. This includes the bran and germ, which offer antioxidants, B vitamins, fiber, healthy fats and some protein.

Add extra nutrition by topping your cereal or oatmeal with fresh fruit, nuts or seeds.

Milk and plant-based milk

You can now find both dairy milk and plant-based options like almond or oat milk at many grocery stores, including the dollar store.

Milk is not just for cereal. Try cooking your oatmeal or other hot cereals in milk instead of water to boost nutrition. Another simple idea is to blend milk with frozen or fresh fruit to make a refreshing smoothie. Many types of milk provide key nutrients like calcium and vitamin D. Look for unsweetened varieties that are fortified with these nutrients.

Nuts

You can often find nuts such as peanuts, cashews, pistachios or mixed nuts at the dollar store, and they provide fiber, healthy fats, protein and important vitamins and minerals. Choose varieties with no sugar added and little or no salt when possible.

Nuts are portable, convenient and great for snacking on their own. You can also add them to cereal, salads or use them as a topping for dishes like stir-fries or soups.

Beans

Look for beans such as black, kidney and pinto beans, either canned or dried, at the dollar store. Dried lentils are also common and cook faster than dried beans.

Legumes like beans and lentils are a good choice to stock up on because they are shelf-stable and easy to prepare. They provide plant-based protein and can be added to many recipes, from soups and salads to rice bowls and tortilla wraps. The carbohydrates in legumes are digested slowly, giving your body steady energy. Legumes also contain antioxidants, fiber, B vitamins and minerals like iron and zinc.

Rice

You might find brown rice, ready-to-eat brown rice and quinoa blends at the dollar store. Ready-to-eat pouches are convenient for quick meals when you are short on time, and brown rice and quinoa are considered whole grains.

Combine these grains with protein like beans, meat or fish, or use them as a base for a grain and vegetable salad bowl. They also work well as a side dish or mixed into soups, stews and stir-fries.

Pasta

Pasta is a budget-friendly staple. Whether you are cooking spaghetti or baking a casserole, you can often find different pasta shapes at the dollar store. Pasta is easy to prepare and pairs well with many ingredients you may already have in your pantry or fridge.

Try this simple meal: Cook pasta and toss it with canned tomatoes and cooked ground beef or chicken. Add olive oil and your favorite herbs or seasonings for flavor. This simple meal offers nutrients and can keep you satisfied.

Canned tomatoes

Canned tomatoes and tomato sauce are shelf-stable pantry items that add flavor, color and nutrients to many meals. Tomatoes are rich in an antioxidant called lycopene, which can help protect your body’s cells from damage.

Dollar stores usually carry both canned tomato sauce and canned diced tomatoes, which can be used in various recipes. Use canned tomatoes to make pasta dishes, soups, chili or casseroles. You can also use canned tomato sauce as a base for homemade pizza.

Frozen vegetables

Many dollar stores carry frozen vegetables, such as peas and mixed vegetables. Frozen produce is a great choice because it is often just as nutritious as fresh, easy to store and usually more affordable.

Frozen vegetables can be served as a quick side dish or added to casseroles, soups, stews or fried rice. The key is not to overcook them, since they are usually at least partially cooked before freezing.

Eggs

Eggs provide protein, B vitamins and choline. The yolk is also one of the few natural food sources of vitamin D.

Eggs can be part of any meal, not just breakfast. Use them in breakfast burritos, fried rice or add chopped hard-boiled eggs to salads or sandwiches.

Try this easy meal: Scramble a couple of eggs and wrap them in a tortilla with cheese. Serve with condiments such as guacamole and salsa.

Tortillas

You can often find tortillas in various sizes at the dollar store. Tortillas are incredibly versatile and can be used for quick meals like wraps, quesadillas or breakfast burritos. You can also slice and bake them to make homemade chips for dipping.

For a lighter twist on a classic favorite, try making a tortilla pizza. Simply place a tortilla on a baking sheet, spread with tomato sauce or salsa and sprinkle with shredded cheese and your favorite toppings like sliced vegetables, cooked chicken or meat. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (204 degrees Celsius) for about eight to ten minutes or until the edges are crispy and the cheese is melted. This easy pizza recipe cuts down on carbs compared to traditional crust.

Cheese

Look out for cheese at the dollar store. You might find string cheese, cheese blocks, slices or even shredded cheese, which all provide protein and essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus and vitamin B12.

Cheese is a versatile ingredient that can be added to casseroles, homemade pizza and quesadillas or simply enjoyed on its own. For a quick, balanced snack, pair cheese with fruit, whole grain crackers or a small handful of nuts.

Canned tuna

Fish, including canned tuna, provides omega-3 fatty acids, a healthy type of fat that supports brain and heart health. That’s why the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating at least eight ounces of fish per week for adults.

It is best to choose fish that are lower in mercury. Canned light tuna is an example of a low-mercury fish you might find at the local dollar store.

You can enjoy canned tuna in many ways. Mix it with mayonnaise and chopped vegetables for a tuna salad. Add it to pasta or grain bowls for extra protein. Use it as a filling for sandwiches and wraps or as a topping for whole-grain crackers.

Foods to Limit at the Dollar Store

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting foods and beverages that are higher in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium. For example, certain dollar store food to limit your purchases of include:

— Candy

— Cake mixes

— Cookies

— Packaged pastries

— Sugary drinks such as soda and sweetened tea

— Ice cream or frozen treats

— Chips

— Ramen noodles with seasoning packet

— High-sodium soups and frozen meals

— Boxed rice or pasta mixes with flavor packets

These products aren’t just found at dollar stores; they’re found anywhere you buy your food. No matter your diet, budget or food preferences, it is best to enjoy these foods in small amounts and balance them with plenty of nutritious foods like those mentioned above to support overall health.

Remember that some of these foods can be adjusted to support your personal nutrition goals. For example, you can dilute canned soup with water, add herbs and spices (instead of salt) and bulk it up with extra grains or protein like lentils, beans or meat. A boxed rice or pasta mix can be combined with plain rice, pasta or quinoa to stretch the number of servings and reduce the sodium per portion. These small tweaks can make a big difference, and they allow you to work with what is available to you while still prioritizing your health.

Why Grocery Shop at the Dollar Store?

Shopping at a dollar store can stretch your grocery budget while allowing you to still make choices that support your health. In addition to these food staples, check out the dried seasonings and spices section, as they can add flavor without extra salt.

With a little planning and creativity, it’s possible to find items at a dollar store that work well in a balanced diet. Remember to read labels, especially on packaged foods. Choosing options that offer protein, fiber and healthy fats will give you the best value for your dollar, and even small steps toward more mindful shopping and cooking can make a difference over time.

