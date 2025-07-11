MBA ROI: 30 Programs With the Highest Return for Grads Earning Over $100,000

Evaluate potential earnings with an MBA When you’re deciding on a business school, research salary-to-debt ratio to work out your…

Evaluate potential earnings with an MBA

When you’re deciding on a business school, research salary-to-debt ratio to work out your income potential. That return on investment is calculated by dividing the average earnings of recent graduates — salary and signing bonus — by the average student debt incurred. Based on data collected by U.S. News, here are 30 ranked business schools where full-time MBA grads earning six-figure salaries on average within three months of graduation received the highest ROI for their MBA. The schools are listed in ascending order based on their salary-to-debt ratio, so the school with the best return on investment is last.

Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

U.S. News business school rank: 17

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $181,968

2024 average debt: $104,215

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.7-to-1

Learn more about the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

U.S. News business school rank: 13 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $194,408

2024 average debt: $109,759

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.8-to-1

Learn more about the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Rutgers University–Newark and New Brunswick (NJ)

U.S. News business school rank: 53

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $108,943

2024 average debt: $60,923

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.8-to-1

Learn more about Rutgers Business School.

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News business school rank: 6 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $193,837

2024 average debt: $99,571

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.9-to-1

Learn more about the Business School at Harvard University.

Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

U.S. News business school rank: 18 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $180,913

2024 average debt: $93,088

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.9-to-1

Learn more about the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

Rice University (Jones) (TX)

U.S. News business school rank: 29 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $175,534

2024 average debt: $88,204

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2-to-1

Learn more about the Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University.

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

U.S. News business school rank: 28

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $168,787

2024 average debt: $85,320

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2-to-1

Learn more about the Kenan-Flagler Business School at University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.

Syracuse University (Whitman) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 54 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $138,417

2024 average debt: $66,617

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.1-to-1

Learn more about the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University

William & Mary (Mason) (VA)

U.S. News business school rank: 61 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $116,913

2024 average debt: $54,555

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.1-to-1

Learn more about the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at William & Mary.

Ohio State University (Fisher)

U.S. News business school rank: 24 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $143,010

2024 average debt: $65,780

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.2-to-1

Learn more about the Max M. Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University.

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News business school rank: 38 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $139,684

2024 average debt: $61,694

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.3-to-1

Learn more about the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida.

University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 32 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $149,724

2024 average debt: $62,942

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.4-to-1

Learn more about Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.

Washington University in St. Louis (Olin) (MO)

U.S. News business school rank: 24 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $153,473

2024 average debt: $61,149

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.5-to-1

Learn more about the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

University of Notre Dame (Mendoza) (IN)

U.S. News business school rank: 32 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $160,427

2024 average debt: $61,670

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.6-to-1

Learn more about the Mendoza College of Business at University of Notre Dame.

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News business school rank: 22 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $180,757

2024 average debt: $65,551

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.8-to-1

Learn more about the Michael G. Foster School of Business at University of Washington.

Texas Christian University (Neeley)

U.S. News business school rank: 43 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $143,650

2024 average debt: $49,655

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.9-to-1

Learn more about the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University.

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $156,755

2024 average debt: $53,142

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.9-to-1

Learn more about the Carlson School of Management at University of Minnesota–Twin Cities.

Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

U.S. News business school rank: 43 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $149,742

2024 average debt: $49,934

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3-to-1

Learn more about the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University–College Station.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

U.S. News business school rank: 40 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $136,476

2024 average debt: $45,611

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3-to-1

Learn more about the Wisconsin School of Business at University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Indiana University (Kelley)

U.S. News business school rank: 22 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $163,015

2024 average debt: $51,394

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.2-to-1

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Lehigh University (PA)

U.S. News business school rank: 86 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $121,987

2024 average debt: $36,819

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.3-to-1

Learn more about the Lehigh University College of Business.

Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

U.S. News business school rank: 38 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $137,440

2024 average debt: $38,317

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.6-to-1

Learn more about the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University.

University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)

U.S. News business school rank: 76

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $106,402

2024 average debt: $29,154

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.6-to-1

Learn more about the Isenberg School of Management at University of Massachusetts–Amherst.

University of South Carolina (Moore)

U.S. News business school rank: 71

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $116,467

2024 average debt: $32,497

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.6-to-1

Learn more about the Darla Moore School of Business at University of South Carolina.

Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $120,578

2024 average debt: $32,227

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.7-to-1

Learn more about the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Michigan State University (Broad)

U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $137,730

2024 average debt: $35,015

Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.9-to-1

Learn more about the Eli Broad Graduate School of Management at Michigan State University.

University of Texas at Dallas (Jindal)

U.S. News business school rank: 31

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $133,665

2024 average debt: $32,673

Salary-to-debt ratio: 4.1-to-1

Learn more about the Naveen Jindal School of Management at University of Texas at Dallas.

CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (Zicklin)

U.S. News business school rank: 61 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $116,150

2024 average debt: $19,502

Salary-to-debt ratio: 6-to-1

Learn more about the Zicklin School of Business at CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College.

Fordham University (Gabelli) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 58 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $141,522

2024 average debt: $21,651

Salary-to-debt ratio: 6.5-to-1

Learn more about the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.

University of Georgia (Terry)

U.S. News business school rank: 29 (tie)

2024 average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating: $146,482

2024 average debt: $22,273

Salary-to-debt ratio: 6.6-to-1

Learn more about the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Learn more about applying for an MBA

See the complete Best Business Schools rankings, and find guidance on crafting a compelling MBA application. Follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest education news and advice.

