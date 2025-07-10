10 Steps to Choosing the Right College

Find the right college Choosing a college is about more than the name on the diploma. Where students go to…

Choosing a college is about more than the name on the diploma. Where students go to school touches numerous aspects of their lives, from academic studies to social activities and future career opportunities. Considering the importance of this decision, prospective students should think carefully about their options. The choice may not be clear for every student, especially if they weren’t accepted into their top choice. ?Students should “?find a college that fits who they are now, but also who they want to become,” says Ashley McCarrick, chief of college counseling services at KD College Prep. Follow these seven steps to help with the college decision-making process.

Develop your short list

A lot of thought should go into developing a short list of schools you would like to attend. Experts recommend thinking about location — including options outside of the U.S. — enrollment size, majors and programs, campus vibe, experiential learning opportunities, cost, and selectivity when crafting a list. “Start from a ‘who are you’ standpoint as opposed to a standpoint of ‘what the colleges want,’ and then build a list that helps lean into those values and those roles (you) aspire to have,” says Morgan Phillips, director of college counseling at College Essay Guy, which offers coaching on college admissions and essay writing.

Rank your priorities

Take time to make your own rankings, weighing the pros and cons of a particular school. Consider your personal and educational needs when thinking about where you’ll spend at least the next four years. Think, for instance, about your comfort level with being far from home, ideal class size and resources you need to be successful, says Janet Weller, director of college counseling at Harpeth Hall, a college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee. “I think students feel overwhelmed by the number of choices of colleges that we have right now,” McCarrick says. “You’ve got to find a college that you love and then identify what characteristics are important at that college or that you love about that college. And then find colleges that overlap with that college and those characteristics.”

Discuss college costs early

Earning a college degree can be expensive. The average cost of tuition and fees at ranked public colleges was $11,011 for the 2024-2025 year, for instance, compared with $43,505 at private colleges, U.S. News data shows. “It’s so much more stressful for a student to have been admitted to a school they’re excited about, and only after the fact find out that it’s not going to be financially feasible for the family,” Weller says. Therefore, it’s important to have those affordability conversations early, experts say. However, don’t be deterred immediately by the sticker price — the actual cost of attendance is often less than advertised once financial aid is factored in.

Consider outcomes

Don’t just look at the next four years — consider how a particular college will prepare you for life after graduation, says Cathy Ganley, owner and lead college counselor at ForWord Consulting, a Washington, D.C.-area college admissions counseling service. Research outcomes data — available on a college’s website or the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard — such as graduation and retention rates, job attainment rates, and median earnings and average debt among graduates. Additionally, see which companies recruit from campus and if the college has any internship or co-op requirements. Students who participate in a co-op or internship graduate with industry connections and experience, Ganley says. It’s “something that you can actively put on your resume.”

Visit campuses

Taking a< href=”https://www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/applying/articles/questions-to-ask-on-a-college-visit”> college tour and connecting with enrolled students can make it easier to envision campus life. But don’t wait too long — you can start by visiting local colleges as early as ninth grade, McCarrick says. After a tour, Weller advises students to write down their likes, dislikes and what stood out about the college. “Touring colleges can really feel like a whirlwind and having the notes to look back on may remind them later on of those nuances that made each of the schools that they saw unique,” she says. Traveling to visit colleges, however, is not feasible for every student. To reduce the financial burden, many colleges offer virtual tours.

Compare financial aid awards

When comparing financial aid offers, it’s important to understand the difference between free money — like grants and scholarships — and loans, which you’ll have to pay back eventually. Some colleges offer generous financial aid packages meeting full financial need, meaning those students are not required to take out loans.? “The amount of scholarships is not the key to how much the cost is — it’s what does the cost of attendance start at?” Phillips says. “You could get less scholarships at one school, but it’s actually more affordable because the cost of attendance started out lower. I like to really look at that line by line, how do things compare?” Students who have experienced changes to their financial circumstances should consider filing an appeal.

Move on from rejection

Finding out you weren’t accepted to a top-choice college can be tough, but try not to dwell on the rejection. Give yourself 24 hours — after that, “it’s time to look forward and decide” on a college, McCarrick says. “If you’ve created a successful, balanced college list, you should have multiple options in the end. But it’s OK to be disappointed, it’s OK to grieve that decision.” Some schools are highly selective, with acceptance rates in the single digits. But at most colleges, the overall odds of admission are good: The average acceptance rate among fall 2023 regular decision applicants at the 1,150 ranked colleges that reported this data to U.S. News, for instance, was 70.9%.

Learn more about colleges

Get more advice about how to choose a college, and check out the complete rankings of the Best Colleges to find the school that’s best for you. For more tips on selecting a college, connect with U.S. News Education on X/Twitter and Facebook.

Update 07/23/25: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.