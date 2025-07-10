10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025

After back-to-back years of 20%-plus gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 has reached new all-time highs once more…

After back-to-back years of 20%-plus gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 has reached new all-time highs once more in 2025.

Nevertheless, investors are dealing with macroeconomic uncertainties, including an international trade war, unpredictable federal policy, slowing economic growth, high interest rates and the possibility of stagflation. In other words, stock selection may be critical for investors in 2025.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The 10 best stocks to buy included below are all recommended by Argus analysts and have a Thomson Reuters consensus rating of “positive,” an Argus A6 quantitative rating of “buy” and a Market Edge rating of “long.”

Stock Market capitalization Implied change from July 7 close Zions Bancorp. NA (ticker: ZION) $8.1 billion -0.3% Fastenal Co. (FAST) $48.6 billion 112% CME Group Inc. (CME) $101.4 billion 9% State Street Corp. (STT) $31.3 billion -14.4% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) $795.6 billion -10.3% Lear Corp. (LEA) $5.6 billion 3.2% United Rentals Inc. (URI) $51.4 billion -7.5% Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) $108.5 billion -8.7% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) $66.3 billion 1.9% FedEx Corp. (FDX) $57 billion 6.3%

Zions Bancorp. NA (ZION)

Zions Bancorp. is a U.S. regional bank that operates seven different brands of bank branches in the western U.S. in states such as Utah, California and Texas. Its leading bank brands include Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust and Amegy Bank. Argus analyst Kevin Heal says concerns over macroeconomic conditions and trade policies have weighed on the U.S. regional bank industry. However, Heal says Zions’ valuation is attractive, it has impressive capital levels and it has a high loan-to-deposit ratio that positions it for growth. Argus has a “buy” rating and $55 price target for ZION stock, which closed at $55.16 on July 7.

Fastenal Co. (FAST)

Fastenal is a leading industrial distributor that sells fasteners, safety supplies and other tools and products, as well as supply chain solutions for manufacturing and non-residential construction clients. Analyst Kristina Ruggeri says Fastenal’s Onsite distribution centers located within or near customer facilities are helping the company maintain growth despite inflationary headwinds and sluggish end markets. Ruggeri says Fastenal’s technological innovation has positioned it to gain market share in coming years, and recent data points have suggested the fasteners market may finally be rebounding after a two-year slump. Argus has a “buy” rating and $90 price target for FAST stock, which closed at $42.47 on July 7.

CME Group Inc. (CME)

CME Group runs the world’s largest futures exchange and provides a wide range of futures and options products and services. CME operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other exchanges. Heal says tariffs, inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty are fueling demand for interest-rate contracts. He also believes the current climate will continue to support bond market volatility and retail investor volumes in agricultural, equity index, cryptocurrency and micro contracts. Heal says CME is managing costs effectively and the stock should see earnings multiple expansion ahead. Argus has a “buy” rating and $308 price target for CME stock, which closed at $282.55 on July 7.

State Street Corp. (STT)

State Street is one of the world’s largest custody banks, specializing in asset management and investment research and services. Analyst Stephen Biggar says State Street’s termination of its planned acquisition of Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services back in 2022 has allowed the company to approve a $4.5 billion share buyback program in 2023 that was expanded to $5 billion in 2024. Biggar says State Street is doing a commendable job navigating the transition from active to passive management. He is also bullish on the company’s front-to-back platform, State Street Alpha. Argus has a “buy” rating and $94 price target for STT stock, which closed at $109.76 on July 7.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. Biggar says the First Republic acquisition provided JPMorgan with a large amount of healthy deposit and loan assets and helped the company expand its base of high-net-worth customers. He is bullish on JPMorgan’s attractive loan growth profile relative to other U.S. megabanks. Argus has a “buy” rating and $262 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $291.97 on July 7.

[Read: 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025]

Lear Corp. (LEA)

Lear is a Michigan-based auto supplier that produces seating and electric power management systems for the global auto industry. Analyst Bill Selesky says Lear has a long-term track record of solid financial performance throughout the ups and downs of economic cycles. Selesky says the auto industry has historically been very cyclical, and the current downturn has been worsened by evolving trade and tariff legislation. While investors may continue to deal with near-term volatility, Selesky says Lear will likely shift production across borders to mitigate any tariff disruptions. Argus has a “buy” rating and $106 price target for LEA stock, which closed at $102.70 on July 7.

United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals is one of the world’s largest equipment and heavy machinery rental companies. Ruggeri says United is a well-managed company and should have no problem navigating the unpredictable macroeconomic environment in the near term. She says United can leverage new technology to improve efficiency, and its exposure to high-growth verticals such as non-residential construction, power projects for data centers and health care developments will help United continue to generate record revenues. Looking ahead, Ruggeri says lower interest rates and a pro-growth Trump administration should encourage additional projects. Argus has a “buy” rating and $725 price target for URI stock, which closed at $783.94 on July 7.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Lockheed Martin is one of the world’s largest defense, security and intelligence firms and is also an important supplier to NASA and other non-defense government agencies. The company produces missile and targeting systems, as well as mission systems for ships, submarines and aircraft. It also manufactures Black Hawk and Seahawk military helicopters. Ruggeri says Lockheed’s financial performance has been solid regardless of the overall defense industry climate or the power balance in the White House and Congress. She says global geopolitical tensions will support sales and earnings growth. Argus has a “buy” rating and $510 price target for LMT stock, which closed at $469.06 on July 7.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon is a trust bank, which involves managing cash for large investment funds, providing day-to-day funding for large corporations and serving as a fixed income clearing firm. The bank generates much of its income from transaction fees. Biggar says Mellon has positive operating leverage, suggesting its stock has valuation upside. He says the bank has consistently reported high pre-tax margins and returns on tangible common equity, trends that should lead to earnings multiple expansion over time. Mellon also has a reliable 2% dividend yield. Argus has a “buy” rating and $95 price target for BK stock, which closed at $93.25 on July 7.

FedEx Corp. (FDX)

FedEx is a leading air freight and logistics company that has been a major beneficiary from growth in e-commerce sales. Ruggeri says FedEx’s margins have taken a hit from soft industrial demand, and tariffs have hurt investor sentiment. However, she says about 75% of FedEx’s revenue comes from its domestic U.S. business, which should be largely insulated from tariffs. Ruggeri is also bullish on the company’s emphasis on premium services, such as automotive and cold chain support. FedEx can also leverage artificial intelligence technology to improve efficiency. Argus has a “buy” rating and $250 price target for FDX stock, which closed at $235.09 on July 7.

More from U.S. News

5 Good Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2025 and Beyond

7 “Strong Buy” Stocks

8 Stocks to Buy From Top-Rated Analysts

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/08/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.