10 Best Health Care Stocks to Buy for 2025

Health care stocks have outperformed so far in 2025 despite uncertainty surrounding the Donald Trump administration’s policies. Health care stocks can often be a solid defensive play in an uncertain economy, as people don’t typically reduce prescription drug purchases or delay procedures or trips to the doctor just because the economy slumps.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates U.S. health care spending will grow 5.8% annually through 2033, providing excellent long-term investment opportunities as the baby boomer generation ages. Here are 10 of the best health care stocks to buy in 2025, according to CFRA analysts:

Stock Upside Potential From July 15 Close Eli Lilly & Co. (ticker: LLY) 26.0% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) 12.8% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 19.6% Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 36.3% Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) 14.9% Stryker Corp. (SYK) 12.9% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 13.7% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 24.4% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) 18.6% Medtronic PLC (MDT) 10.9%

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. Analyst Sel Hardy says an aging population and growing demand for GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs will be positive catalysts for Lilly in the next several years. Hardy is also impressed by the company’s drug development pipeline, particularly daily oral GLP-1 drug orforglipron and kidney function and cardiology drug tirzepatide. He says Lilly offers investors an attractive combination of innovation and reliable, core products. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $973 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $771.75 on July 15.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Merck is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and its leading products include cancer drug Keytruda and HPV vaccine Gardasil. Hardy expects Keytruda sales to begin trending lower in 2026, but it will remain the top-selling drug in the world for now. Merck’s Keytruda exclusivity will expire in the U.S. in 2028, and investors are understandably concerned about the fact that more than half of Merck’s revenue comes from Keytruda. Fortunately, Hardy says the company’s cardiology and oncology portfolio is sufficiently diversified for the long term. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $92 price target for MRK stock, which closed at $81.52 on July 15.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Amgen is one of the world’s largest biotechnology companies. Hardy says Amgen has several key catalysts ahead, including rising sales from cancer drug Lumakras and severe asthma drug Tezspire. He is also anticipating encouraging data from late-stage trials of MariTide, a unique obesity and diabetes treatment that only requires monthly injections. Hardy says Amgen’s acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics added key drugs Tepezza, Krystexxa and Uplinza to the Amgen portfolio, helping boost its rare disease treatment exposure. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $350 price target for AMGN stock, which closed at $292.51 on July 15.

Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Thermo-Fisher Scientific produces analytical instruments and provides laboratory services for life sciences, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Hardy says Thermo-Fisher is dealing with a challenging macroeconomic environment, but he anticipates a rebound in life sciences tools and services demand heading into 2026. Hardy says the company’s fill/finish manufacturing network is the largest in the world and differentiates Thermo-Fisher from competitors. It also gives Thermo-Fisher exposure to high-growth fields such as biologic-based medicines. Hardy says the company’s target of 7% to 9% long-term annual organic sales growth is achievable. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $570 price target for TMO stock, which closed at $417.99 on July 15.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX)

Boston Scientific is a medical device manufacturer that specializes in cardiovascular, rhythm management and medical-surgical equipment. Analyst Paige Meyer says Boston Scientific has an exciting pipeline of innovative products in development and several recently launched products are off to a good start. Meyer is particularly hopeful about the growth potential of Farapulse, Watchman FLX, Acurate Neo2, Rezum, Varithena and the Agent drug-coated balloon. She says Boston Scientific will outgrow its competitors and is well positioned to capitalize on the ongoing recovery in elective procedures demand. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $119 price target for BSX stock, which closed at $103.48 on July 15.

Stryker Corp. (SYK)

Stryker is a medical technology company that specializes in orthopedics and neurotechnology. Meyer says Stryker’s Mako robotic orthopedic system gives the company a strong competitive position in the robotics orthopedics market. In addition to the company’s exposure to outpatient procedures, Meyer says the chronic and progressive nature of the conditions Stryker’s products treat means procedure demand will be durable over the long term. Stryker’s 2025 acquisition of French joint replacement company Serf, as well as recent acquisitions of Molli Surgical and Artelon, reflect Stryker’s aggressive growth strategy. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $441 price target for SYK stock, which closed at $390.59 on July 15.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharma companies and has a diversified portfolio of drugs for treating a variety of conditions. Its top drugs include its Eliquis blood thinner, its Paxlovid COVID-19 oral treatment and its Prevnar pneumococcal vaccine. Hardy says the recent involvement of activist investor Starboard will create some near-term uncertainty for Pfizer investors, but activist involvement can ultimately make positive changes and create shareholder value. He says Pfizer’s $43 billion Seagen acquisition will also be a bullish catalyst in the long term. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $28 price target for PFE stock, which closed at $24.61 on July 15.

Danaher Corp. (DHR)

Danaher provides professional, medical, industrial and commercial products. Its key products include its GeneXpert molecular diagnostic platform, its Cytiva chromatography systems and its Beckman Coulter flow cytometers. Hardy says Danaher’s sales will slowly improve heading into 2026, and he projects a modest 1.3% full-year revenue growth for the company in 2025. He says one factor contributing to the improved outlook is Chinese government stimulus spending. Hardy is bullish on Danaher’s Abcam acquisition and says the company may continue to boost margins and growth via additional buyout deals. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $240 price target for DHR stock, which closed at $192.86 on July 15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing therapies to treat cystic fibrosis. Vertex also owns the rights to 60% of the profits from sales of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) gene-editing therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (Casgevy), which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating sickle cell disease in December 2023 and for treating transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia six weeks later. Hardy is also optimistic about the recent FDA approval of Vertex’s non-opioid painkiller Journavx, which blocks pain signals before they reach the brain. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $551 price target for VRTX stock, which closed at $464.20 on July 15.

Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Medtronic is a health care device manufacturer that operates in four segments: cardiovascular, medical surgical, neuroscience and diabetes. In 2024, the company canceled plans to spin off its patient monitoring and respiratory interventions businesses as part of a strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on higher-growth sales. Meyer says Medtronic has a diversified product portfolio and should benefit from recovering procedure volumes. She has an especially favorable outlook for Medtronic’s robotic surgery platform, which is expanding from 13 countries in fiscal 2024 to 30 countries in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $99 price target for MDT stock, which closed at $89.22 on July 15.

