10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if elevated interest rates, tariffs and policy uncertainty have a negative impact on consumers.

Nevertheless, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in 2025, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve eventually cuts interest rates further. Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years.

Stock Implied change from July 8 close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 3.1% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 6.7% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 25.1% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 8.8% Morgan Stanley (MS) 11.2% American Express Co. (AXP) 1.0% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 19.7% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 6.1% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 5.3% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 9.1%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 69% year over year in its fiscal first quarter, while its net income grew 26%. Analyst Angelo Zino says software opportunities, penetration into edge devices and expansion of Nvidia’s addressable market will fuel its next growth phase. Zino projects 52% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 22% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $160 on July 8.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 44% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 20% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 46% growth in artificial intelligence (AI)-related revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and application-specific integrated circuit businesses make it a key beneficiary from the AI infrastructure investment boom. He projects 22% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and 21% growth in 2026, including at least 60% annual growth in AI semiconductor sales for Broadcom through 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $290 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $271.80 on July 8.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the first quarter, Lilly reported 45% revenue growth, including impressive 113% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged to $2.3 billion in the quarter, up from $517.4 million a year ago. Analyst Sel Hardy projects 75% full-year sales growth from Monjaro and 145% growth from Zepbound in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $973 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $777.66 on July 8.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the first quarter, Palantir reported 39% revenue growth, including 71% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 45% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek projects 36.2% revenue growth for Palantir in 2025 and 31.4% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $152 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $139.71 on July 8.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. It reported 17% revenue growth in the first quarter, including an impressive 45% year-over-year jump in equities trading revenue. Analyst Kenneth Leon says equity underwriting and merger and acquisition trends are positive. He says Morgan Stanley is poised to take advantage of a rebound in investment banking activity, monetization of more than $1 trillion in private equity investments and tariff clarity in the second half of 2025. Leon projects 8.5% full-year revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $157 price target for MS stock, which closed at $141.13 on July 8.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the first quarter, American Express reported 7% revenue growth, 6% net income growth and 6% total card member spending growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express’ customer base is skewed toward high-end consumers and the expanding premium card market, making the company less exposed to inflation and a potential economic downturn. Yokum projects rising net income interest and card fees will help American Express maintain 9% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $320 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $316.98 on July 8.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor firm Advanced Micro Devices are up over 6,700% over the past decade. AMD reported 36% revenue growth and an impressive 476% net income growth in the first quarter. Zino says AMD’s open-source AI software stack is progressing nicely, and its accelerators have an expanding customer base. He anticipates graphics processing unit server revenue will bounce back sharply starting in the fourth quarter. Zino projects 23% revenue growth for AMD in 2025 and 18% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $165 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $137.82 on July 8.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the first quarter, Goldman reported 6% revenue growth and 15% net income growth. Global banking and markets revenue was up 10%, while equity trading revenue was up 27% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman has reported impressive equity trading activity, and the investment banking industry is positioned for a strong second half of 2025. Leon projects just 4.6% revenue growth for Goldman in 2025, but is bullish on the bank’s long-term outlook. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $740 price target for GS stock, which closed at $697.28 on July 8.

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit produces accounting and management, tax preparation, and personal finance software. In its fiscal third quarter, Intuit reported 15% revenue growth, including 31% growth in its Credit Karma business and 19% growth in its Global Business Solutions Group segment. Quek says Intuit’s recent guidance hike suggests management is confident about its outlook for the second half of 2025. She says Intuit should have no problem maintaining elevated double-digit revenue growth in coming quarters. Quek projects 15.1% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and 12.3% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $823 price target for INTU stock, which closed at $781.48 on July 8.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides software-as-a-service applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. In the first quarter, ServiceNow reported total revenue growth of 18.5% and net income growth of 32.5%. Subscription revenues were up 19%, current remaining performance obligations were up 22% and ServiceNow’s number of customers with more than $5 million in annual contract volume was up 20% year over year. Quek projects large deal momentum will fuel 18.8% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and 19.2% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,116 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $1,022.98 on July 8.

