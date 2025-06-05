Zumiez: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.3 million in…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $184.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $207 million to $214 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

