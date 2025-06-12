Yirendai: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported earnings of $34.1 million in its first quarter.…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported earnings of $34.1 million in its first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $214.2 million in the period.

