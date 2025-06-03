Yext: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Tuesday reported profit of $770,000 in its fiscal…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Tuesday reported profit of $770,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $109.5 million in the period.

