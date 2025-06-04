XCel Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.18. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

