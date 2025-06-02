Wyndham Kicks in Extra Points on Gas This Summer

Summer is a popular time to hit the road, making this a perfect promotion from Wyndham Rewards. The Wyndham Rewards…

Summer is a popular time to hit the road, making this a perfect promotion from Wyndham Rewards. The Wyndham Rewards Earner credit cards already earn an elevated reward rate on eligible gas purchases. However, Wyndham is taking it up a notch with extra points this summer. If you qualify for this offer and have Sunoco locations nearby, this promotion can help you earn more during your summer road trips.

Which Wyndham Cards Are Eligible?

Barclays offers three Wyndham Rewards credit cards, all of which are eligible for the offer:

— Wyndham Rewards® Earner? Card

— Wyndham Rewards Earner® Plus Card

— Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card

During this limited-time offer, all three cards are eligible to earn 10 points per dollar on gas purchases at Sunoco. They all have introductory offers, including the standard Earner Card. It offers 60,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months, which is enough for eight free nights at Wyndham hotels.

In addition to these benefits, the Earner Card also earns five points per dollar on Wyndham hotel reservations, two points on groceries and dining and one point on all other purchases.

Wyndham Rewards Promotion Details

Now through Aug. 31, 2025, Wyndham Rewards Visa cardholders earn 10 points per dollar spent on gas at Sunoco. Note that purchases must post to your credit card account within four weeks of being made to receive additional points. Also, it takes six to eight weeks for the additional points to appear on your credit card statement.

Other Wyndham Rewards Perks

Wyndham Rewards offers several perks for its members, divided into four different membership tiers. Regardless of your tier, you receive benefits such as lower prices on hotel bookings, earning points on qualified stays, and free and discounted nights. Higher membership tiers offer faster point earnings, late checkout and suite upgrades.

You automatically qualify for the lowest membership tier, with higher tiers available with enough qualifying nights. However, you can earn Gold status, the second membership tier, by opening a Wyndham Rewards® Debit Card. Gold status gives you accelerated earnings and late checkout.

How to Maximize Perks With Your Wyndham Card This Summer

Wyndham Rewards offers many opportunities to earn extra points this summer, and the promotion with Sunoco is one of the best ways to up your earnings. However, there are additional ways to potentially increase your savings.

For instance, it may be possible to stack this offer with other programs. Downloading and enrolling in the Sunoco gas rewards app gives you 3 cents off per gallon. Sunoco also partners with various retailers to offer discounts on gas. For example, when you spend $50 at Shop ‘n Save, you get 10 cents off per gallon at Sunoco.

Another option is to use Sunoco Pay. This limited-time offer requires linking a bank account, but it will automatically give you 13 cents off per gallon when you use it to pay for fuel.

Wyndham Kicks in Extra Points on Gas This Summer originally appeared on usnews.com