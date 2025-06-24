Worthington Enterprises: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.9 million in…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $317.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.1 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

