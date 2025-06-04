NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3616 1.3616 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3616
|1.3616
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|195.50
|193.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.4871
|3.5047
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.6592
|3.6765
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.8850
|2.8850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.25
|15.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|94.73
|94.81
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1206
|1.1155
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|362.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2000
|4.2200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1000
|4.1475
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|288.90
|288.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.1800
|10.2500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2725
|8.3050
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4777
|0.4777
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.8345
|4.8095
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|n.a.
|n.a.
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
