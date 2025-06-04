NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3616 1.3616 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3616 1.3616 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 195.50 193.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.4871 3.5047 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6592 3.6765 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.8850 2.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.25 15.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.73 94.81 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1206 1.1155 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 362.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.2200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1000 4.1475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.90 288.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1800 10.2500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2725 8.3050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4777 0.4777

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8345 4.8095

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb n.a. n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

