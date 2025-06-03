NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3616 1.3616 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3616 1.3616 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 195.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5637 3.4871 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7277 3.6592 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.8850 2.8850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.25 94.73 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1032 1.1206 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.2000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3375 4.1000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 288.90 288.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2700 10.1800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5050 8.2725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4777 0.4777

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6525 4.8345

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6331 0.6438

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

