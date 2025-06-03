NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3616 1.3616 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3616
|1.3616
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|194.75
|195.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.5637
|3.4871
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7277
|3.6592
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.8850
|2.8850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.35
|15.25
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|94.25
|94.73
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1032
|1.1206
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2600
|4.2000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.3375
|4.1000
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|288.90
|288.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2700
|10.1800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5050
|8.2725
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4777
|0.4777
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6525
|4.8345
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6331
|0.6438
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
