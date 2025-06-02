Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 2, 2025, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3508 1.3616
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 194.75 194.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5859 3.5637
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7602 3.7277
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3050 2.8850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.35
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 93.38 94.25
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0837 1.1032
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.2600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.3050 4.3375
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 291.00 288.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3700 10.2700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4050 8.5050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4849 0.4777

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6535 4.6525

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6309 0.6331

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

