Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3680 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.00 162.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0983 3.1156 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3272 3.3438 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9550 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.55 15.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 108.39 107.75 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1531 1.2015 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.75 360.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.9900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0525 4.0525 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 279.10 264.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9700 10.0200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8300 8.0300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5597 0.5395

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0655 5.0685

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6689 0.6755

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

