NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.00 161.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1785 3.0983 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4043 3.3272 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9550 2.9550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.55 15.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 107.46 108.39 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1780 1.1531 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.75 360.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.9100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8925 4.0525 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 279.10 279.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9900 9.9700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5450 7.8300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5597 0.5597

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9130 5.0655

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6662 0.6689

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.