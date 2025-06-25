NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.00 159.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2025 3.3199 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3936 3.4995 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9550 2.9550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.20 15.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 105.05 106.65 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2415 1.1707 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 367.75 360.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 3.9800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9675 3.9350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 279.10 279.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3300 10.2100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7675 7.7500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5597 0.5597

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8430 4.8670

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6563 0.6619

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

