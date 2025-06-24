NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.50 165.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2806 3.2025 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5017 3.3936 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9550 2.9550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.45 16.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.86 105.05 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1467 1.2415 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 367.75 367.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1000 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9075 3.9675 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 279.10 279.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4500 10.3300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6875 7.7675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5597 0.5597

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8260 4.8430

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6580 0.6563

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

