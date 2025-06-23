NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3676 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|Closed
|1.3676
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|Closed
|166.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2838
|3.2806
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.5034
|3.5017
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|Closed
|2.9550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|Closed
|16.45
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|Closed
|106.86
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|Closed
|1.1467
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|Closed
|367.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|Closed
|4.1000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|Closed
|3.9075
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|Closed
|279.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|Closed
|10.4500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|Closed
|7.6875
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|Closed
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|Closed
|0.5597
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.8450
|4.8260
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|Closed
|0.6580
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|Closed
|79.000
