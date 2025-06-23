NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3676 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3676 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 166.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2838 3.2806 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5034 3.5017 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.9550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 16.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 106.86 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1467 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 367.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.9075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 279.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.4500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.6875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.5597

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8450 4.8260

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6580

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 79.000

