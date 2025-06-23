Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 23, 2025, 4:28 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.3676
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 166.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2838 3.2806
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5034 3.5017
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 2.9550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 16.45
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed 106.86
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.1467
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 367.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 4.1000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.9075
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 279.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 10.4500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.6875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.5597

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8450 4.8260

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6580

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

