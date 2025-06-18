NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3684 1.3684 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3684 1.3684 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.00 175.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5288 3.4768 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7439 3.6921 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9150 2.9150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 16.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.36 97.92 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1128 1.1396 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 367.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1600 4.1300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0950 4.0100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.50 289.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4600 10.5100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0025 7.8325

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4724 0.4724

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8265 4.8005

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6505 0.6488

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

