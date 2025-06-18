NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3684 1.3684 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3684
|1.3684
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|178.00
|175.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.5288
|3.4768
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7439
|3.6921
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9150
|2.9150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.90
|16.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|101.36
|97.92
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1128
|1.1396
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|366.75
|367.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1600
|4.1300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0950
|4.0100
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|289.50
|289.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.4600
|10.5100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0025
|7.8325
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4724
|0.4724
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.8265
|4.8005
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6505
|0.6488
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
