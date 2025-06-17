Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 17, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3684 1.3684
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 183.75 178.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5179 3.5288
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7407 3.7439
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9150 2.9150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.99 101.36
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1225 1.1128
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 366.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.1600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1650 4.0950
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.50 289.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4600 10.4600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0425 8.0025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4724 0.4724

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8030 4.8265

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6361 0.6505

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

