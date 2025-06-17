NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3684 1.3684 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3684 1.3684 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 183.75 178.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5179 3.5288 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7407 3.7439 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9150 2.9150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 100.99 101.36 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1225 1.1128 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 366.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.1600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1650 4.0950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.50 289.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.4600 10.4600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0425 8.0025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4724 0.4724

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8030 4.8265

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6361 0.6505

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

