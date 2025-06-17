NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3684 1.3684 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3684
|1.3684
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|183.75
|178.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.5179
|3.5288
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.7407
|3.7439
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9150
|2.9150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.95
|15.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|100.99
|101.36
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1225
|1.1128
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|366.75
|366.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2600
|4.1600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1650
|4.0950
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|289.50
|289.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.4600
|10.4600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.0425
|8.0025
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4724
|0.4724
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.8030
|4.8265
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6361
|0.6505
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.