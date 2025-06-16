Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 16, 2025, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3684
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.00 183.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5567 3.5179
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7854 3.7407
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.8850 2.9150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 99.53 100.99
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1180 1.1225
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 366.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.2600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0975 4.1650
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.60 289.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1100 10.4600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0325 8.0425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4603 0.4724

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8215 4.8030

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6339 0.6361

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
