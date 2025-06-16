NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3684 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3699 1.3684 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 184.00 183.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5567 3.5179 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.7854 3.7407 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.8850 2.9150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.60 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 99.53 100.99 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1180 1.1225 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 366.75 366.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2000 4.2600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0975 4.1650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.60 289.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1100 10.4600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0325 8.0425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4603 0.4724

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8215 4.8030

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6339 0.6361

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

