Where 30 Fashion Designers Went to College

Here’s where some major designers got higher education

Although some of the most successful fashion designers never attended college, many did — often studying a subject other than fashion. The sampling of influential designers on this list, who hail from around the world, typically built diversified, internationally recognized brands that in some cases generate billions of dollars in sales annually. Celebrities and ordinary folk alike wear their designs, and their signature fashions often are instantly recognizable. Most of these creative talents have won design awards, and many also have been honored for charitable and philanthropic efforts. Here’s a look at 30 notable fashion designers, both living and deceased, along with where they went to college and a peek into their diverse and interesting backgrounds.

Ralph Lauren

Birthplace: Bronx, New York City, 1939

College: Baruch College in New York

Ralph Lauren dropped out of college to enlist in the U.S. Army, and shortly after leaving the service began designing men’s neckties in a small space in the Empire State Building in Manhattan. He went on to become one of the world’s most iconic and influential fashion designers for men and women with a distinct aesthetic that he describes as inspired by “New England’s rusticity, the West’s natural beauty and Hollywood’s glamour.” He’s had the rare distinction of designing outfits for the U.S. Olympics team. Among many major honors, in 2019 he became the first American designer awarded an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. “I don’t design clothes,” Lauren once said. “I design dreams.”

Miuccia Prada

Birthplace: Milan, Italy, 1949

College: University of Milan in Italy

This renowned Italian designer became famous for luxurious leather handbags and clothes that fuse minimalism and modernity. Her father headed a manufacturing company and her mother was heiress and later head of Fratelli Prada, a luxury goods company. Although Miuccia desired a career in politics, earning a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Milan, she studied several years to become a mime. She ended up going into the family business, later designing clothes and accessories for women and eventually. The Prada Group raised more than $2 billion when it went public in Hong Kong as Prada SpA in 2011. “It’s horrible when people are only interested in buying labels,” she once said, “because it doesn’t bring them the happiness they think it will.”

Tom Ford

Birthplace: Austin, Texas, 1961

Colleges: New York University and Parsons School of Design in New York

Tom Ford studied interior architecture at Parsons — now part of The New School — after transferring from NYU. Following his graduation in 1986, he designed at Cathy Hardwick and Perry Ellis. He later worked as creative director for Gucci, where he resuscitated the luxury brand aesthetically and financially from 1994 to 2004, before launching his own brand. Along the way, he became ready-to-wear designer at Yves Saint Laurent after Gucci acquired the company that owned the French luxury brand. In 2023, he sold his Tom Ford brand to Estee Lauder Companies. Ford’s design hallmark in menswear and womenswear is sexy sophistication. “There’s a different type of comfort that comes from knowing you are putting your best foot forward,” he once said.

Tory Burch

Birthplace: Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, 1966

College: University of Pennsylvania

After earning her college degree in art history, Burch entered the fashion world, working in nondesign communication roles for minimalist sportswear designer Zoran Ladicorbic and later design luminaries such as Ralph Lauren and Vera Wang. When she began to design, her early specialties were tunics and ballet flats, and an appearance on “Oprah” in 2005 catapulted her to fame. The same year, she won the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Award. In 2008, Burch won the Best Accessory Designer of the Year Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, a few years after opening her first store. Her circular double “T” logo distinguishes her footwear, handbag and accessories collections. “It’s very passe to think women want to spend a fortune on clothes,” she once said.

Zang Toi

Birthplace: Kelantan, Malaysia, 1961

College: Parsons

Zang Toi is known for elegant and expertly tailored womenswear, particularly show-stopping special occasion looks inspired by his Chinese heritage. He opened his New York City atelier in 1989, quickly caught the attention of king-making “Vogue” editor Anna Wintour, and went on to win design awards and develop a celebrity clientele across a wide demographic range. The designer also has been honored as a humanitarian, receiving the Lance Armstrong Foundation Top Fundraiser Award for his efforts over the years to support cancer research. In 2016, he was named an icon of Malaysia by the country’s prime minister, Najib Razak. “As a boy growing up, I always loved to draw and sketch,” he once said. “Fashion was the last thing that was on my mind.”

Tracy Reese

Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan, 1964

College: Parsons

In high school, Tracy Reese attended a summer program at Parsons and later, as a student there, completed an accelerated program in 1984. Like many designers, she honed her skills under others before launching her own brand. She worked with French designer Martine Sitbon and Perry Ellis in the 1980s. In the 1990s, her Tracy Reese women’s line became popular for its pretty and wearable dresses, and over the years she branched out with other lines. She was appointed to the CFDA board in 2007. After 30 years in New York, she moved back to Detroit in 2019 to launch Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese, which offers smaller collections in sustainable textiles along with free art-engagement programs for people of all ages.

Michael Kors

Birthplace: Long Island, New York City, 1959

College: Fashion Institute of Technology in New York

Michael Kors built an empire of menswear, womenswear, fragrances and accessories that generated nearly $4 billion worldwide in fiscal year ending April 2023. He got his start designing a collection for Lothar’s, an edgy Manhattan boutique. He quit FIT and designed a collection that Bergdorf Goodman sold, and in 2014 became a billionaire for a time. Kors was 21 when he launched his label in 1981. From 1997 to 2004, he served stints as designer and creative director at premiere French fashion house Celine. The CFDA has given the philanthropist its womenswear and menswear designer of the year and lifetime achievement awards. “I design for women and men who need clothing and accessories that can keep up with their fast-paced lives and make them feel like their best selves,” Kors says.

Dana Buchman

Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, 1951

Colleges: Brown University in Rhode Island and Central Saint Martins in England

During the 1980s and ’90s, Dana Buchman was a leading influence on women’s fashion with contemporary, elegant professional styles. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa at Brown and had a stint at Rhode Island School of Design as a President’s Fellow. Buchman worked as a creative leader at Ellen Tracy in 1982 after earning an advanced degree in fashion at Saint Martins. She designed knitwear at Liz Claiborne and launched her own brand in 1987. Buchman was among the first major designers to include cuts for petites and women up to size 24. She discontinued her main brand in 2008 and designed strictly for Kohl’s until 2020. Buchman once said of the woman she designed for: “She has a lot going on in her life, and she wants to look put together.”

Ralph Rucci

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 1957

Colleges: Temple University in Pennsylvania and Fashion Institute of Technology in New York

While Ralph Rucci isn’t among the most commonly known designers, he may be America’s closest thing to a haute couturier. After graduating from FIT — he earlier studied literature and philosophy at Temple — he apprenticed with Halston before launching his own brand in 1981. Economic recession almost tanked his company in 1987, and in 1994 he renamed it Chado Ralph Rucci in homage to the Japanese tea ceremony that reflects values such as purity and harmony. Rucci fuses unique design and construction techniques to create womenswear that is architecturally precise, luxurious and understated. In 2002, he became the first American to be invited by the prestigious Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture Francaise to show a haute couture collection in Paris on the official calendar under his own name.

Stella McCartney

Birthplace: London, England, 1971

Colleges: Ravensbourne University London and Central Saint Martins

One of the most influential global designers to hail from Great Britain, Stella McCartney is the daughter of legendary entertainer Paul McCartney and noted photographer-animal rights activist Linda McCartney. She worked at the Christian Lacroix couture house, “British Vogue” and Chloe before launching her own brand in 2001, going on to dress British Olympics teams and many celebrities. In between co-ownership arrangements with Gucci and LVMH, she owned 100% of her brand. McCartney, who uses no leather or fur, has introduced a vegan perfume, eco-friendly eyewear, a vegan football boot and cruelty-free vegan skincare over the years. She’s known for pioneering sustainable materials in fashion such as regenerative cotton and mycelium, and has won many design and humanitarian awards.

Christian Siriano

Birthplace: Annapolis, Maryland, 1985

College: American InterContinental University in England

Christian Siriano, who began designing clothes at age 13, may be the most famous designer to rise to fame via the popular fashion reality TV show, “Project Runway.” While studying at American InterContinental, he apprenticed with legendary designers Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood. After graduating, he moved to New York, interning with Marc Jacobs while designing wedding gowns and working as a makeup artist. He won the Project Runway finale in March 2008 and that September debuted his womenswear label at New York Fashion Week. He’s had many creative collaborations, including with Payless ShoeSource, Puma, Lane Bryant, Disney, LG, Nordstrom, Starbucks and Victoria’s Secret. “I just think it’s great to show a gown that’s $8,000 and a shoe that’s like, $25 — but still look fabulous together,” he once said.

Marc Jacobs

Birthplace: New York City, 1963

College: Parsons

Marc Jacobs is one of the most influential designers of the modern era, partly due to his popularization of the “grunge” look. One of his early mentors was famed designer Perry Ellis, whom Jacobs met while attending the High School of Art and Design in New York and working at an upscale boutique. In 1987, Jacobs was the youngest designer to win the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent. He later worked at Perry Ellis as vice president of women’s design before launching his own brand and, in addition, later worked at Louis Vuitton as creative director. His fashion brand eventually branched out, embracing clothing, footwear, accessories and beauty products. “Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them,” he once said.

Diane von Furstenberg

Birthplace: Brussels, Belgium, 1946

Colleges: Complutense University of Madrid in Spain and University of Geneva in Switzerland

Although this iconic womenswear designer didn’t invent the wrap dress, she made it wildly popular beginning in 1974 on the way to building her New York-based fashion brand. She initially became popular for pretty and comfortable silk jersey dresses, which she first made while apprenticing at a textile manufacturer in Italy. From 2006 to 2019, von Furstenberg was president of the CFDA, and in 2016 was awarded an honorary doctoral degree from the New School. She studied economics in college, which may have come in handy when expanding her global fashion brand and launching other businesses. “Confidence. If you have it,” she once said, “you can make anything look good.”

Jimmy Choo

Birthplace: Penang, Malaysia, 1948

College: Cordwainers Technical College in England

Known globally for luxury footwear for men and women, this son of a cobbler made his first pair of shoes at the age of 11. He went on to study shoe design at Cordwainers, now the London College of Fashion. Choo later began designing custom footwear for private clients, opening his first shop in 1986 in London. Two years later, he debuted a collection at London Fashion Week and was featured in an eight-page spread in “British Vogue” — which led to “Vogue” hiring him to create shoes for photo shoots. After several brand launches and ownership changes over the years, he launched another shoe line in 2017 bearing his birth name — Zhou Yang Jie — and in 2021 established the JCA London Fashion Academy for emerging designers.

Vera Wang

Birthplace: New York City, 1949

Colleges: Sarah Lawrence College in New York and Sorbonne in France

The daughter of affluent Shanghai immigrants, Vera Wang studied ballet and became a skilled figure skater before gaining a huge following as a bridal gown designer. Wang, who studied art history, began in fashion as an editor at “Vogue” for a decade. She later was one of Ralph Lauren’s design directors before launching her own brand, eventually expanding into everyday womenswear, perfumes, beauty products and home goods. She’s won numerous design and civic awards, including the 2019 Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “I can’t say it’s been easy,” she once said. “But I’ve grown from the challenges, and I keep learning. The day I stop learning is probably the day I’ll just stop.”

Oscar de la Renta

Birthplace: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1932

College: San Fernando Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Spain

One of the most venerated designers internationally, de la Renta left his homeland at 18 to study painting at San Fernando in Madrid. Design soon captured his interest, which led to sketching for fashion brands and an apprenticeship with couturier Cristobal Balenciaga. Next was a couture assistant job at French luxury brand Lanvin. He moved to New York in 1963 to do couture design for Elizabeth Arden, and two years later launched his own brand. In 1993, he became head designer at the French couture house Balmain, the first American to hold such a post. A former two-time president of the CFDA, de la Renta received many accolades, including the French Legion d’Honneur as Commandeur and two honors from the king of Spain. He died in 2014.

Joseph Abboud

Birthplace: Boston, Massachusetts, 1950

Colleges: University of Massachusetts–Boston and Sorbonne

Before Joseph Abboud became a famous designer, he held jobs in high school selling suits at a men’s store and dyeing women’s shoes for Thom McAn. Before graduating UMass in 1972, he worked at upscale Louis Boston, where at age 23 he was made a buyer. He later helped direct menswear design at Ralph Lauren and in 1987 established his own brand of men’s suits and sportswear. Abboud was the first designer to win the CFDA Best Menswear Designer award two consecutive years. He became the official wardrobe supplier to NBA coaches in 2008, chief creative officer for the company that owned the Hickey Freeman and Hart Schaffner Marx brands in 2010 and chief creative director at Men’s Wearhouse in 2012. His sister and mother died of breast cancer and he is a longtime breast cancer activist.

Monique Lhuillier

Birthplace: Cebu City, Philippines, 1971

Colleges: Saint Theresa’s College in the Philippines and Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California

Monique Lhuillier, whose mother was a model and father was a French-born businessman, attended a finishing school in Switzerland after college. When planning her 1996 wedding, she had trouble finding a gown she liked and designed dresses for her bridal party and some relatives. “I always thought I was going to be a dancer and then fashion kind of took over,” Lhuillier once said. She became one of America’s most acclaimed bridal and red-carpet designers and in 2003 became a CFDA member. Lhuillier eventually branched into daywear, lingerie, accessories, fragrances and home furnishings, including several design collaborations with Pottery Barn brands. Like other top designers, she’s a go-to for many celebrities, her designs are sold internationally and she supports various charitable causes.

Kenneth Cole

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York City, 1954

College: Emory University in Georgia

Kenneth Cole launched his brand in the Big Apple in 1982 with a shoe collection. He documented the genesis of his company on film, and multimedia branding fused with social consciousness became a hallmark of his fashion business ahead of other major U.S. designers. Cole’s comfortable, urban-sleek clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women, along with his philanthropy, brought him global fame. “People” magazine named him the year’s sexiest businessman in 1998 and New York’s Legal Aid Society honored him in 2009. Cole, who was raised on Long Island by parents who owned a shoe manufacturing company, once said: “We set out to make an impact in people’s wardrobes, but even more so in the communities and in people’s lives.”

Donna Karan

Birthplace: Queens, New York City, 1948

College: Parsons

Donna Karan, whose mother modeled and stepfather designed suits, became one of America’s most influential designers. While at Parsons — where she had enrolled years after quitting school at the age of 14 to work at a clothing store — Karan snagged a summer job with popular designer Anne Klein. She soon became associate designer and, after Klein’s death, head designer at age 26. Karan eventually launched her self-named brand, showing her first womenswear collection in 1985, and soon became known for stylish professional attire for women. She successfully ventured into menswear and other categories, and luxury conglomerate LVMH bought her company on 2001. Karan stepped down as head of the brand in 2015. Among many honors, she was the first American designer to win Fashion Group International’s “Superstar” award.

B Michael

Birthplace: Durham, Connecticut, 1957

Colleges: University of Connecticut and FIT

Although B Michael began his professional career as a Wall Street account executive, he decided to change careers and make hats. His career as a milliner led him to design for Louis Feraud and Oscar de la Renta. His fame soared when he worked with apparel designer Nolan Miller and created hats for the hit ’80s prime-time soap opera “Dynasty.” Next was a creative director stint at Aldo Hat Corporation, then launch of his couture collection in 1999. B Michael has designed ensembles for numerous celebrities and productions, from “Sparkle” starring Whitney Houston to a Joffrey Ballet world premiere. A CFDA member since 1998, he has been active in various cultural endeavors, including the advisory board of the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts in New Jersey.

David Yurman

Birthplace: Long Island, New York City, 1942

College: New York University

Long before becoming a famous jewelry designer, David Yurman sold small sculptures in his high school cafeteria. He dropped out of college before his second year and hitchhiked to California, where he joined an artist colony. He founded his jewelry company in 1980 with his wife, Sybil. Though born a few miles and two months apart, they didn’t meet until 1969; they married in 1979. Both had been involved in the underground art scenes in California and New York. He had begun sculpting in bronze in 1958 while she honed skills as a painter and later as a ceramicist. Their artistic training informed their jewelry design and creative collaboration. In 2022, he received an honorary doctorate degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.

Carolina Herrera

Birthplace: Caracas, Venezuela, 1939

College: Vassar College in New York

Herrera, daughter of a Venezuelan governor and general, had no formal design training when she debuted her first collection on the fashion runway in 1981. In college, she had studied biopsychology and biochemistry. Although she attended a Balenciaga runway show with her grandmother when she was 13, she wasn’t deeply into fashion. She once remarked, “When I was growing up, I was more into my horses and tennis than fashion.” She settled in New York in 1980 and began designing fabrics — until “Vogue” editor Diana Vreeland urged her to design dresses. Though Herrera also designs men’s clothing, she gained global fame for her elegant womenswear, especially the silhouette of a crisp white top over a full skirt. She transitioned from being her company’s creative director to its global brand ambassador in 2018.

Dennis Basso

Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York City, 1954

Colleges: The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and FIT

Dennis Basso may be America’s leading designer of fur fashion, gaining renown over the decades for creative modern interpretations in terms of weight, construction, design and color. He also designs women’s eveningwear, bridal looks and accessories, having established his fashion brand in 1983 and gone on to dress an intergenerational market of celebrities, socialites and everyday women. Basso received an honorary doctorate from FIT in 2013 and has been recognized for philanthropy as well as design. The Alzheimer’s Association, the Children’s Hearing Institute in New York and other organizations have honored him. Basso once described his design process as “a mood, a feeling. You start with a print you might like and then you find colors …. and a theme — it becomes a building process.”

Perry Ellis

Birthplace: Portsmouth, Virginia, 1940

Colleges: William & Mary in Virginia and NYU

Perry Ellis was among the earliest American fashion giants. After earning a business administration degree in 1961 from what was then the College of William and Mary, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve for six months to get out of active military service and then studied for a master’s degree in retailing at NYU. After working for a department store and a sportswear company, Ellis ventured into design. He created a sportswear collection for women that launched in 1976 and two years later established his own brand, eventually adding menswear. Ellis, who died in 1986, once said: “I was determined to change the course of fashion, to move away from what I call pretentiousness of clothes — to design clothes that are more obtainable, more relaxed, but ultimately more stylish and witty.”

Vivienne Tam

Birthplace: Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, 1957

College: Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Inspired by watching her mother make clothes for the family, Vivienne Tam started designing her own outfits at age 8. After earning a fashion degree from HKPU’s School of Design, she established her design business in NYC and gained renown for a cross-cultural design aesthetic that fuses traditional and modern Eastern and Western cultures. She has had tech-inspired collaborations with companies like Lenovo, Hewlett-Packard, Starbucks and Google. Tam’s designs have found homes in permanent archives at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Among her accolades are being named to Forbes magazine’s “25 Top Chinese Americans in Business” and the “China Fashion Award — International Designer of the Year 2017” presented at Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week.

Zac Posen

Birthplace: New York City, 1980

College: Central Saint Martins

Zac Posen attended a pre-college fashion program at Parsons and rocketed to stardom at a young age after interning for designer Nicole Miller and at The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. He also was a design assistant for Tocca early in his career. In his early 20s, he ventured beyond dresses and into sportswear, winning the CFDA’s Swarovski’s Perry Ellis Award for Womenswear in 2004. Celebrities had begun wearing his designs, and Sean “Diddy” Combs became one of his financial backers. Posen later became a “Project Runway” judge, womenswear creative director at Brooks Brothers, and designed uniforms for Delta Air Lines before shuttering his label. He now designs costumes and is also creative director and executive vice president for Gap Inc.

Pamella DeVos

Birthplace: Grand Rapids, Michigan, 1959

College: Michigan State University

After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and working in public relations and marketing, Pamella DeVos made a career change that led her to become a respected designer of luxury special occasion and evening fashions for women. She introduced her Pamella Roland brand in 2002 by showing her first collection at New York Fashion Week, and in 2010 was welcomed into CFDA membership. Like many top designers, she’s a go-to for celebrities, with stars who have worn her styles ranging from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson to Angelina Jolie and Madonna. “It’s time to let go of the drab and move into a colorful world,” DeVos said in 2021 when introducing a resort collection of vibrant dresses as the world emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Robinson

Birthplace: Memphis, 1966

Colleges: Parsons and American College in Paris

Patrick Robinson grew up in Southern California, and around age 12 started designing his own surfer beachwear. After finishing Parsons in 1989, he worked with designer Patrick Kelly in Paris. Robinson quickly achieved prominence, becoming senior design director at Giorgio Armani in Italy and winning CFDA membership before that five-year tenure ended. He later worked as senior vice president of design and marketing at Anne Klein, founder and CEO of his self-named brand from 1996 to 2002, creative director at Perry Ellis International, artistic director at Paco Rabanne in France, designer of a limited-edition collection for Target in 2007, executive vice president of Gap Global Design and global creative director for Armani Exchange. To address social and racial inequality, he founded Pashko.com in 2015 and is CEO of the sustainable lifestyle apparel brand.

John Varvatos

Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan, 1954

Colleges: Eastern Michigan University and University of Michigan

John Varvatos, who sold men’s clothing while in high school and later jointly founded a menswear store, began working in fashion design for Ralph Lauren in 1984. He later worked for Calvin Klein, where in the early 1990s he was part of the invention of boxer briefs. Varvatos went back to Lauren in the mid-1990s, heading menswear design for Polo Ralph Lauren and creating several new lines, including Polo Jeans Company and Black Label. He launched his brand in 1999 with a style influenced by his love of rock music. His fashion ventures include collaborations with Chrysler and Converse. Varvatos has won major design awards, including CFDA Designer of the Year, and founded a tequila company with Nick Jonas and a record company. He became chief design officer at Under Armour in 2023.

