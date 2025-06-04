When to Expect Your Social Security Checks

Claiming your Social Security payments is a retirement milestone. However, not everyone receives their Social Security check on the same…

Claiming your Social Security payments is a retirement milestone. However, not everyone receives their Social Security check on the same date. Benefits are paid out on Wednesdays, and those with a date of birth early in the month receive Social Security payments before those born later in the month. Understanding the timing of your Social Security direct deposits can help you manage your retirement finances.

Consider these factors to know more about Social Security checks:

— When Social Security is paid

— How Social Security checks are paid

— What time frame the amount covers

— When Social Security benefits will begin

— Social Security benefits and taxes

When Social Security Is Paid

Social Security checks are normally paid on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The day you receive a Social Security check each month will be based on your day of birth.

If you were born:

— On the 1st through the 10th. Expect a check to be paid on the second Wednesday of the month.

— On the 11th through the 20th. Expect a check to be paid on the third Wednesday of the month.

— On the 21st through the 31st. Expect a check to be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

There is a slight change for holidays. If your scheduled payment falls on a legal public holiday, you can expect to be paid the business day before the due date. You can view the payment schedule at ssa.gov.

How Social Security Checks Are Paid

Social Security checks are no longer mailed to most beneficiaries. You can receive your payment in two ways:

— Direct deposit.You can choose to have the Social Security checkdeposited directlyinto your bank or credit union account.

— Direct Express debit card.You can have the Social Security check loaded onto a debit card through the Direct Express card program. You don’t need a bank account for this method. The card works for making purchases, paying bills or getting cash. However, there may befees associated with some transactions.

Social Security benefits are sent out the month after they are due. “Social Security checks are paid in arrears, so any check received is for the month prior,” said Adam Beaty, a financial planner at Bullogic Wealth Management in Pearland, Texas, in an email. For example, your July payment is distributed in August.

Once you start receiving benefits, you might notice that your payment amount is different at the beginning of each year. The Social Security Administration adjusts payments annually to keep pace with inflation. As prices in the U.S. fluctuate, the benefits you receive could change to help cover the rising costs. The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is calculated each October and paid out beginning in January.

When Social Security Payments Will Start

The decision as to when to start Social Security payments is up to you, but your payments could change depending on the age at which you sign up. “Currently, the earliest you can start taking Social Security retirement benefits is at age 62,” said Logan Allec, a certified public accountant at Choice Tax Relief in Los Angeles, in an email. However, if you choose to start payments at age 62, you will receive a reduced benefit.

To receive your full benefit, you’ll need to wait until you reach full retirement age. Your full retirement age depends on when you were born. For instance, if you were born between 1943 and 1954, your full retirement age is 66. If you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age is 67.

Whether you should take Social Security benefits early will depend on your situation. If you need to stop working earlier than your full retirement age due to health reasons, you might decide to start taking Social Security to help cover your bills. However, if you have a large amount set aside for retirement, you could choose to draw from those funds and wait until your full retirement age or until age 70 to start Social Security payments.

“This is why it’s essential that you budget for different scenarios,” Allec said. You can sit down with a financial advisor to review your current plan and create backup strategies.

How to Begin Receiving Your Social Security Benefit

To begin receiving Social Security, you must fill out an application. You can apply for Social Security online at ssa.gov or make an appointment at your local Social Security office. To avoid any surprises, it’s best to start this process early.

“Don’t do it at the last minute,” said Tim Sullivan, a national Social Security advisor and owner of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group in Utica, Michigan, in an email. You might begin the process three or four months before you want to start receiving checks. This will give you enough time to make sure you have all the right forms and aren’t missing out on potential benefits.

Understand Social Security Benefits and Taxes

Depending on your financial situation, you may have to pay taxes on your Social Security benefit in retirement. “Many soon-to-be retirees assume that Social Security benefits are not taxable since they’ve already paid taxes on the income they contributed to Social Security over their working years,” Allec said. “Unfortunately, that is not how the system works, and the method for determining the taxability of your Social Security benefits is not so simple.”

The amount of taxes you pay will depend on your combined income, which is determined by adding your adjusted gross income plus nontaxable interest and half of your Social Security benefits. If you file taxes as a single person and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may have to pay income tax on up to 50% of your benefit. If you make more than $34,000, up to 85% of your benefits could be taxed as income. For those who file jointly and have a combined income of between $32,000 and $44,000, up to 50% of benefits could be taxed. Married couples with a combined income of more than $44,000 could be taxed on up to 85% of the benefits.

If you plan to continue working in retirement or aren’t sure how taxes will work, discuss your plans with a Social Security advisor before retiring. You can review your expected taxable income during the coming years and then determine the right time to start taking Social Security payments in retirement. Research the Social Security claiming process now to avoid any surprises in retirement.

