What Is An ITM? Tips and Tricks for Using an Interactive Teller Machine

Interactive teller machines bridge the gap between convenient banking and human service, offering access to live tellers without visiting a branch during traditional business hours.

ITMs allow for a more personal customer experience with live video chats and full-service interactions after hours or in areas without traditional branches, says David Tente, executive director for the U.S. and the Americas at the ATM Industry Association. Banks and credit unions increasingly rely on ITMs to expand customer access while maintaining excellent service. ITM use has seen significant growth in recent years with nearly 40,000 machines now in operation worldwide, according to a 2024 report from Datos Insights.

According to Brian Seemann, senior vice president of Biller Solutions at Fiserv Digital Payments, ITMs can now handle 92% of customer transaction types and 98% of transaction volume typically managed in branches, ranging from check cashing and large withdrawals to account management.

What Is an ITM?

An ITM is a banking kiosk similar to an ATM, but with service from a live teller via video. You can use an ITM to complete many of the same tasks you’d handle inside a bank branch, but without a person physically in front of you.

With an ITM, you can speak directly to a real person through a video screen, which enables you to complete complex banking tasks you’d normally need to visit a bank branch for, such as making a large withdrawal.

ITMs can enable credit unions and banks to maintain high levels of customer support while expanding service hours and locations with limited or no physical staff on-site. They also frequently have enhanced privacy features, such as screen filters or phone handsets.

“Through interactive technology, financial institutions can offer more complex transactions away from the branch, for example, account transfers, over-limit withdrawals, account opening, or check cashing,” says Neill Harris, executive director of products for self-service financial access company NCR Atleos.

Things you can do with an ITM include:

— Perform transactions without a debit card using your ID and teller authentication.

— Open an account or update personal information, such as your PIN.

— Make loan or credit card payments.

— Deposit funds into your account.

— Cash checks with exact change.

— Make large withdrawals beyond typical ATM daily limits.

— Get help in real time without calling customer service.

Here’s how ITMs compare to ATMs and bank branch tellers:

How to Use an ITM

Using an ITM feels like using an ATM, but you’re connected with a teller instead of an automated machine by yourself.

Here’s how using an ITM typically works:

— Visit the machine, typically in a drive-thru lane, outside of a bank branch or within an entry lobby. Some ITMs are in other public spaces, such as shopping centers.

— Touch the screen to begin and connect with a live teller.

— Verify your identity by inserting your debit card. Some ITMs allow you to verify with a government-issued ID or security questions if you don’t have your card.

— Speak to a live teller who will walk you through your transaction and offer support as needed, such as authorizing a large withdrawal or deposit.

— Complete your transaction and get a receipt.

“ITM tellers can also control certain aspects of the ITM on behalf of the consumer,” says Harris. “This assisted form of self-service helps with complex transactions and makes the experience more personal.”

Tips for Effectively Using ITMs

As ITMs become more common, understanding how to use them can save you time and give you more options for your banking experience.

Make the most of ITMs with these tips:

— Visit ITMs during extended hours before or after the branch opens.

— Use an ITM when you don’t have your debit card by using your ID or answering security questions.

— Ask tellers what they can do, such as override standard ATM limits or assist with account changes.

“With using any new technology, there can be misconceptions about ease of use,” says Harris. “However, as the transaction can be led by the remote teller, this concern is quickly dissipated.”

