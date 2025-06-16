What Is an Employee Assistance Program for Mental Health?

Nearly 60 million American adults experienced a mental illness in the past year, according to Mental Health America. Yet many…

Nearly 60 million American adults experienced a mental illness in the past year, according to Mental Health America. Yet many mental health challenges go untreated.

Finding a therapist can be time consuming, and getting the help you need can be costly.

Because mental health has a direct impact on work performance and happiness, some companies have found a way to support their employees by providing free short-term therapy sessions through employee assistance programs (EAPs). Approximately 71 million workers have access to these services, but due to stigma and lack of awareness less than 10% use their company’s EAP, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

I have found that employees appreciate having an introduction to therapy. Although most companies only offer a few free sessions, many times employees ask to continue on and transition to long-term counseling or therapy using their health insurance.

What Is an Employee Assistance Program?

An employee assistance program is a free resource that may be offered as part of your employee benefits package. EAPs can include legal services, concierge services, financial guidance and free, short-term therapy sessions.

These therapy services can be provided via phone, online or in-person depending on what plan your company has chosen. EAP services are typically offered to the employee as well as the employee’s immediate family members (spouse, children). Larger companies are more likely to offer EAP services than smaller companies that have fewer than 50 employees.

Free EAP therapy sessions have helped introduce employees to therapy, and many go on to continue their treatment. A 2022 study published in SAGE Open found that employees who participated in EAP therapy sessions experienced improved life satisfaction and work productivity, and less anxiety and depressive symptoms.

If EAP Services Are Provided by My Employer, Is It Confidential?

Confidentiality is generally protected when using EAP services. Companies typically provide EAP services to their employees in one of two ways. Though less common, some companies offer internal providers who are also employees at your company. Most companies offer external, independent providers that have a contract to provide services for your company.

By offering EAP services via external third-party contractors or vendors that are not employees of the company, it helps instill confidence in their employees that the services are confidential.

In addition, therapists are required to adhere to general ethics rules and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA); its primary purpose is to protect the privacy and security of health information. Exceptions to confidentiality include if there are plans of harm to self or others, child or elder abuse, or workplace threats.

How Many Therapy Sessions Are Included?

If your company offers EAP services, it chooses how many therapy sessions are included in its employee benefits package. This typically ranges from three to eight free sessions.

Generally, each set of three to eight sessions can be used for one symptom or concern for yourself or immediate family member. For example, if you are experiencing work performance anxiety, you could use your set of therapy sessions to address that issue and once that set of sessions have ended, you could use another set of sessions to address a different symptom like depression.

Who Can Benefit From Using an EAP for Free Therapy Sessions?

If you’ve never experienced therapy and aren’t sure if it’s for you, using the free therapy sessions provided through your company can be a great way to try it out.

If you’re looking to problem solve a specific issue or learn new ways to cope, short-term counseling through an EAP can be helpful.

Mental health issues commonly addressed in EAP therapy sessions:

— Anxiety (performance anxiety, social anxiety, imposter syndrome)

— Work stress

— Conflict management

— Boundary setting

— Grief

— Depressed mood, lack of motivation

— ADHD

— Sleep issues

Because EAP sessions are limited, more serious mental health challenges like psychosis or substance use disorder will not be successfully treated with EAP and should be treated in longer term therapy.

Mental health issues that are not appropriate for EAP therapy:

— Symptoms of psychosis, such as hallucinations

— Substance use disorders

— Suicidal thoughts; please seek immediate help.

What Type of Mental Health Therapy Treatments Are Used?

Because EAP plans only offer a limited number of therapy sessions per mental health issue, the goal is to quickly identify goals and practical coping skills to aid in problem solving.

Due to the shortened time frame for therapy, most therapists will use solution-focused brief therapy or brief cognitive behavioral therapy. Both of these types of therapies are evidence-based treatments that quickly identify the problem and focus on finding solutions. Solution focused brief therapy is a type of therapy that has been heavily researched and focuses on strengths, goals and finding solutions to achieving those goals. Brief cognitive behavioral therapy is a version of evidenced-based CBT and focuses on how to identify and change thoughts, feelings and behaviors.

What Happens If You Want More Help After Finishing Your EAP Sessions?

Once the set number of free sessions have been used, your therapist can refer you to another therapist for continued sessions using your insurance or private pay. In some cases, the EAP therapist may agree to continue providing therapy using your insurance or private pay.

How to Use an EAP for Mental Health Therapy

1. Locate your company’s EAP contact information: Explore your company’s human resources portal, employee handbook or benefit materials to learn if your company offers EAP services and if so, what services are included. Locate the EAP’s 24/7 toll free phone number, website or mobile app to initiate your company’s EAP.

2. Contact the EAP

3. Complete EAP intake: Identify symptoms you are experiencing or topics you’d like to discuss (family issues, anxiety, depression, etc.) and identify any preferences for a therapist (gender, race, training, etc.).

4. Therapist assignment:- An EAP intake specialist will use your preferences to match you with a therapist to receive a set number of free sessions for the mental health issue of your choice.

5. Schedule your appointment with the therapist.

