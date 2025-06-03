What is allowed in a carry-on bag?

Air travelers are likely familiar with the frustration of discovering you’ve packed something that isn’t allowed through airport security. Whether…

Air travelers are likely familiar with the frustration of discovering you’ve packed something that isn’t allowed through airport security. Whether traveling for pleasure or business, you can make your flight smoother by understanding the restrictions affecting your carry-on luggage. Use this guide to take the hassle out of your next trip.

This article focuses on U.S. airport security, which is operated by the Transportation Security Administration. Although airport security rules tend to be somewhat similar around the world (for example, the rules on carrying liquids are more or less the same in Canada, Mexico and Europe), if you’re traveling from an airport outside the United States, be sure to double-check local rules in case there are differences.

The 3-1-1 rule or liquids rule

The TSA determines what you can and can’t carry on board a flight, and restrictions on liquids are a major part of these rules. These rules apply to items in all carry-on bags (carry-on-sized suitcases, backpacks, purses, laptop bags and more) that you plan to take through security. The TSA’s 3-1-1 rule outlines the travel limitations for liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes. Here’s a breakdown:

— 3: All travel-sized containers must hold no more than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) of liquid.

— 1: All containers holding liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes must be able to fit within one sealed quart-sized bag (946 milliliters).

— 1: Only one quart-sized bag is allowed per passenger, even if you have multiple carry-on bags for your flight.

Keep in mind that purchasing additional carry-on luggage will not allow you more of these restricted items. Additionally, containers that hold more than 3.4 ounces will not be allowed in your carry-on, even if the volume of liquid inside is less than 3.4 ounces. The TSA makes certain exceptions for liquids that are medically necessary or used for child nourishment, allowing more than 3.4 ounces of several items like prescription medications or baby food. Some airports have now rolled out new scanners that allow you to leave liquids in your bag during the scanning process, but it’s still best to stick to the 3-1-1 rule and prepare to consolidate your liquids in a quart-sized bag to take out of your carry-on at security.

Containers holding more than 3.4 ounces of liquid that are purchased at a duty-free store after a security checkpoint (for example, a bottle of alcohol) are permitted on international flights into the U.S., but only if they are unopened and sealed in tamper-proof bags. Duty-free retailers in airports generally stock these bags. If you’re making long transfers, be aware that this rule is only valid for 48 hours after purchasing the liquids — you should have a receipt on hand to prove this.

What is allowed in a carry-on bag?

The following list covers many of the items you’re allowed to pack in your carry-on. Read on for more information on each type of item and what limits apply, as well as guidance on what’s not allowed.

Baby items

The top travel priority for any parent is how to care for your baby while on a flight. While the 3-1-1 rule applies to most carry-on items, you’ll be happy to know that items related to the care and feeding of your baby are less restricted. Baby formula, breast milk, toddler drinks, and pureed food for babies and toddlers are considered medically necessary liquids by the TSA. Therefore, quantities larger than 3.4 ounces may be packed separate from the quart-sized bag in your carry-on.

Accessories needed to transport these items, such as ice or freezer packs, are also allowed without restriction. These items can be transported even if you are traveling without your child, but no matter if you’re alone or with your child, you should inform a TSA officer at the beginning of the screening process. You may also be expected to open food, formula or milk packaging, if feasible. To make your security experience smoother, TSA also recommends you transport these liquids in clear, translucent bottles rather than plastic bags or pouches.

In addition, the following items can be packed in your hand luggage: a baby carrier, a child car seat, baby powder (though powder-like substances greater than 12 ounces may require additional screening), baby wipes and a breast pump. Strollers and baby carriages are allowed and may be inspected manually by the TSA if they’re too big for the X-ray machine. Medications for your child are also allowed — see the next section for details on these rules, which cover both kids and adults. You can also check out the TSA website for information on traveling with children.

Medical items and equipment

Dealing with medical needs can be stressful enough without adding travel. If you’re concerned about accommodating your needs, alert your airline at check-in. Medications in pill form, including vitamins, are typically allowed without major restrictions, though destinations sometimes have their own customs regulations.

Any liquid, gel or aerosol medications that are medically necessary (including insulin, EpiPens and inhalers) can be transported in excess of the 3-1-1 rule, but you must declare them to TSA officers at the checkpoint for inspection. It’s best if your medications are labeled to make for a smoother process, and you should carry your prescription to prove medical necessity. Pill organizers are a great option for traveling with basic medication, but prescriptions are best kept in their original packaging or clearly labeled. The TSA doesn’t require this, but some states and international destinations may.

Medical equipment such as BiPAPs, CPAPs and nebulizers are permitted in carry-on luggage. These can remain in a case during X-ray screening, but you may be asked to remove them for further inspection. If you have a medical device with lithium batteries, the TSA recommends you pack those items in your carry-on bag, as they may not be allowed in checked luggage. External medical devices that are worn on your body — like insulin pumps, spinal stimulators or feeding tubes — are permitted, but you should inform TSA agents before screening and have medical documentation to confirm their necessity. Canes for mobility are allowed.

A handful of medical items are restricted in carry-ons:

— Eye drops cannot exceed the 3.4-ounce limit.

— Mercury thermometers are not allowed.

— If you require an oxygen tank for medical reasons, contact your airline in advance, as these are allowed past security but not on board aircraft.

— Syringes are only allowed when accompanied by a medication that must be injected.

— Medical marijuana exists in a gray zone: While it’s federally illegal, TSA officers do not search for it. However, you may face problems if they happen to encounter it in your bags.

If your mobility is limited, inform the TSA agent at the checkpoint so accommodations can be made to screen you and your belongings safely and quickly. For more information regarding disability and medical conditions, check out the TSA’s website or contact your airline.

Sports and exercise equipment

Whether you are a serious athlete or a casual player, most sports and exercise-related equipment is allowed in your carry-ons. The following sports balls are explicitly permitted, according to the TSA: basketballs, baseballs, footballs, soccer balls, golf balls and bocce balls. Balls that are inflatable should be slightly deflated for air travel, since air pressure changes may cause them to pop. Bowling balls must go in checked bags. Sports cleats and helmets are also permitted, but snow cleats are not.

Golf enthusiasts can pack divot tools and tees, but there are restrictions for other golf equipment — most notably, clubs. Other similar items like baseball bats are also not allowed in your carry-on, as they can be used as weapons. Unsurprisingly, guns — whether for sport, self-defense or otherwise — are not allowed, and this restriction includes pellet and BB guns as well as non-weapons like flare or cap guns and spearguns for fishing. Toy guns such as water guns are in a gray area: They’re technically allowed but not if they resemble “realistic” weapons — it would be smart to put them in checked bags if possible.

If you’re headed to a cold climate for some outdoor fun, you can pack your snowboards, snowshoes and ice skates. Crampons are also generally permitted in carry-on bags, but TSA officers can remove them if they’re concerned, so you should check them if possible. Shoe and snow spikes are never permitted in a carry-on and need to be in checked luggage.

Your helmet, bicycle chain and bicycle pump can be packed. Bicycles, skateboards, hoverboards and Segways are technically allowed past security, but you may face restrictions based on your airline’s carry-on policy. Additional sports and exercise equipment allowed in carry-on luggage includes rollerblades, longboards, boxing gloves, fishing poles, small fishing lures (with sharp objects properly sheathed), pickleball paddles, tennis rackets, foam yoga blocks and yoga mats. Larger fishing hooks and lures should be checked, but the TSA doesn’t give a precise size limit for this category, so use your best judgment on what might be considered dangerous.

Dietary supplements

Dietary supplements, protein powder and energy powders (like pre-workout and creatine) are all allowed in powder or pill form. If you are packing any type of powdered substance in a quantity greater than 12 ounces (350 milliliters), you’ll need to place the containers in a separate bin for X-ray screening. They may require additional screening or need to be opened for testing. The TSA recommends placing nonessential powders in checked bags.

Blankets and pillows

These are not restricted by the TSA. If you don’t yet have a travel blanket, U.S. News recommends the BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket Pillow for airplanes. It can be used as either a blanket or a pillow when the blanket is secured in its plush carrying case. If you have a favorite pillow that you can’t imagine sleeping without, have no fear: Pillows can also be packed in your carry-on luggage without restriction. Or, consider one of U.S. News’ top travel pillow picks: The Cabeau Evolution S3 travel pillow provides both support and comfort.

Cosmetics and grooming products

Many makeup and grooming products are limited by the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule for carry-on luggage. This includes (but is not limited to) concealer, liquid eyeliner, foundation, mascara, hair gel, hairspray, aerosol hair texturizer, nail polish, and nail polish or makeup remover. Aerosol products should have a lid to prevent them from accidentally being released.

Solid and powdered forms of makeup are not restricted but will need to be placed in a separate bin for screening if they exceed 12 ounces (350 milliliters). Lipsticks, lip balms, makeup wipes and airbrush makeup machines can be packed in carry-ons without restriction. (If you have an airbrush machine or another type of device with a lithium battery, it must be in carry-on and not checked baggage.)

Nail clippers and metal nail files are unrestricted but should be sheathed to avoid injury. Hairstyling tools like curling irons and straighteners are permitted, and cordless tools should have heating elements safely covered.

Toiletries

Since many toiletries are subject to the TSA’s 3-1-1 restriction, consider packing your carry-on items in a TSA-approved clear toiletry bag like one from PACKISM, or check out U.S. News’ recommendations for the best toiletry bags. Items subject to the 3-1-1 rule include liquid and aerosol deodorant, cologne, perfume, shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo (aerosol), lotion, sunscreen and toothpaste. Any aerosol items should have a cap to prevent them from accidentally being discharged.

Outside of your clear quart-sized bag, you can pack your solid deodorant, toothbrushes (manual and electronic), tweezers and mirrors. Powders like makeup or baby powder aren’t subject to the liquids limit, but if you’re carrying over 12 ounces, you may face extra screening. For recommendations on eco-friendly travel-sized products, check out our piece on sustainable travel.

Razors and other hair removal tools

Disposable and electric razors are allowed without restriction, but sharp edges should be securely sheathed to avoid injury. Safety razors are only allowed without their blades, which can be removed and packed securely in your checked bag. Laser hair removal devices and hair clippers are not restricted, but shaving cream must adhere to the 3-1-1 rule.

Drinks

All drinks are subject to the TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule, including bottled water, coffee and tea (in liquid form), juices, smoothies, soda and alcoholic beverages up to 70%. This means unless you’re buying unusually small drinks, you can’t take drinks through security, but you can purchase them before your gate on the other side. You can pack small bottles of alcoholic beverages that are smaller than 3.4 ounces, but per Federal Aviation Administration guidelines you are not permitted to consume the alcohol in-flight. An airport’s duty-free section is a great alternative to trying to pack alcohol. Alcoholic drinks that are over 70% alcohol (140 proof) can’t be transported in checked or carry-on bags.

If you prefer to travel with your own cup or container for beverages (such as a coffee thermos or water bottle), you will need to ensure it is empty before passing through security. You can fill empty beverage containers on the other side. Ice must be frozen solid when passing through security: If it’s even slightly melted, it will be subject to the 3-1-1 rule.

Food and snacks

Solid foods are allowed through security but could be restricted by customs at your arrival destination, so be sure to check travel regulations for your destination. Even if that’s the case, you can bring potentially restricted food as long as you eat it or throw it away before getting to your destination. Some foods can cause obstructions during the X-ray process, so TSA agents may ask you to remove food items from your bag for screening. Don’t worry: TSA X-rays do not have any effect on your food.

Foods allowed through security include bread, cereal, cheese (solid but not creamy cheeses), cooked meat, cooked seafood, cooked vegetables (with no liquid), fresh eggs, nuts, pies and cakes, pizza, salt, sandwiches, dry spices, coffee (beans or ground), and tea (dry tea bags or loose tea leaves). Snack foods can also be taken through security. This includes candy, chocolate (solid), cookies, crackers, dried fruits, gum, popped popcorn, nuts and snack bars. Fresh fruits and vegetables are permitted as long as your destination doesn’t have any customs restrictions on the item. For example, you’re not typically allowed to bring back fresh produce from Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to the mainland U.S.

The following food items are allowed but restricted by the 3-1-1 rule: canned foods, cheese (creamy), chocolate (liquid), cream, creamy dips and spreads, gravy, honey, hummus, ice cream, jam and jelly, maple syrup, oils and vinegars, peanut butter, salad dressing, salsa and sauces, soups, and yogurt. Of course, some of these items are difficult or impossible to find in containers under 3.4 ounces, meaning they’re effectively not allowed in your carry-on.

Personal electronic devices and accessories

Personal devices should be packed in a convenient location in your carry-on luggage, since electronics larger than a cellphone typically must be removed from your bag and placed in a separate bin for screening. This includes e-readers, digital cameras, laptops and tablets. Small appliances like electric razors or toothbrushes don’t need to be removed. Consider purchasing a travel backpack with a separate pocket for electronics, like the Aer Travel Pack 3, to make security a breeze.

As of 2025, TSA is rolling out new scanners at some airports that allow passengers to leave their electronics in their bags for screening. However, since this is an ongoing process, you should assume that you’ll have to take out your electronics at the checkpoint.

[Read: The 13 Best Travel Accessories, Chosen by Our Editors]

Smoking paraphernalia

Cigarettes, cigars, hookahs, tobacco and tobacco pipes are permitted without restriction, but you are strictly prohibited from using those items aboard most aircraft. Bear in mind that many countries have customs limits on the volume of tobacco you can bring in: For the U.S., it’s 200 cigarettes or 100 cigars, and you’ll have to pay tax if you bring more than this.

Disposable lighters and refillable lighters like Zippos are permitted in your carry-on with or without fuel; if you want to check them, they cannot have any fuel. Items like arc lighters, plasma lighters, electronic lighters, e-lighters, lithium-battery-powered lighters, electronic cigarettes and vaping devices are permitted in the cabin, but must be stored in a way that prevents accidental activation on the plane. This can include removing the batteries and either placing the item in a protective case or using a protective cover, safety latch or locking device. Any e-liquids must adhere to the 3-1-1 rule. Torch lighters are not permitted at all.

Batteries

Batteries for commonly owned devices are allowed in carry-on bags. This includes dry batteries (A, AA, AAA, C and D), lithium batteries and nonspillable wet batteries. Fuel cells are permitted only if their packaging is marked with “Approved for carriage in aircraft cabin only.” Large batteries, such as those used for vehicles or wheelchairs, are typically restricted. In the case of wheelchairs, batteries may need to be removed or the item may need to be checked. If you must travel with a battery of this size, you should speak with a TSA agent and your airline before going through security. Additional information on battery restrictions can be found in the FAA regulations.

Nature-related items like seashells

While TSA doesn’t restrict natural items like rocks or shells at security, it is important to check your destination’s policies, as many have customs restrictions to avoid introducing an invasive species to the local environment. Assuming your destination has no restrictions, flowers can be brought through security if they are not in water. Depending on your airline’s policies, live coral, live lobsters and live fish can be transported in water if they are in a clear, spill-proof container and have been inspected by a TSA officer.

Tools

Typically, any tools that are 7 inches or shorter in length are allowed in carry-on bags. Tools exceeding this length should be checked. Keep in mind that sharp objects must be properly sheathed to avoid potential injury. Multitools that have scissors shorter than 4 inches are allowed, but multitools with knives are prohibited. All power tools must go in your checked baggage.

You can bring just one package of safety matches on board — but not matches that can be struck anywhere; matches of all kinds are prohibited from checked baggage. Flashlights are not restricted, but make sure that the batteries meet TSA regulations before you pack.

Solid candles

Solid candles are unrestricted, but gel candles (which are usually filled with a jelly-like substance) are not allowed in carry-on luggage, even if they have less than 3.4 ounces of gel in them.

Umbrellas

These are allowed through TSA checks without restrictions, but you should check with your airline in case there are size restrictions. A safe bet is to purchase an umbrella like the Weatherman Travel Umbrella, which weighs less than a pound and measures just under 12 inches long when closed. It also comes with a handy sleeve to keep the rest of your luggage dry when stored.

Additional items

If there’s an item you want to bring that isn’t covered in this article, don’t fret! TSA’s What Can I Bring? page will tell you whether you can bring on or check a host of other items. If you can’t find an answer there, check with your airline or the AskTSA team for more information.

What isn’t allowed in a carry-on bag?

Here is an overview of the most notable items that are not allowed in the cabin when you fly. This list is not exhaustive, so check the TSA page What Can I Bring? for a full list that covers more obscure items.

— Alcoholic beverages: Beverages exceeding 140 proof, or 70%, are not allowed, even if the volume is less than 3.4 ounces.

— Weapons: You cannot bring knives (pocket, Swiss Army, utility, kirpans or razor-type blades), any guns or firearms (including BB, cap, pellet or compressed air guns), ammunition and gunpowder, axes and hatchets, bows and arrows, martial arts weapons, and realistic replicas of weapons in your carry-on (including realistic toy guns). Items that use gunpowder but aren’t weapons, like starting pistols or cap guns, are also not allowed in your carry-on. Flare guns can’t be brought at all, even in checked luggage.

— Weapons (self-defense): These include kubatons, self-defense sprays like mace or pepper, brass knuckles, blackjacks, nightsticks, stun guns and shocking devices, and tactical pens.

— Explosives: Items creating or replicating any kind of explosion are banned. This includes bang snaps, dynamite, firecrackers, fireworks, flares, hand grenades, party poppers, sparklers and vehicle airbags.

— Certain sports and exercise equipment: Items that can be used like a weapon and items with sharp spikes are not allowed in the cabin. TSA restrictions apply to clubs, bats, hockey sticks, hiking poles with sharp ends (blunt-tipped poles are allowed), canoe and kayak paddles, bowling balls and pins, darts, ski poles, ice axes and ice picks, shoe and snow spikes, snow cleats, starter pistols, and more.

— Certain medical items and equipment: While most medical items can be brought on board, gel heating pads and mercury thermometers cannot be carried on. Medical cannabis is unclear: TSA doesn’t consider it a risk, but it may cause you legal problems if they find it by chance. Battery-powered wheelchairs can sometimes go through security but not on board aircraft; the exact rules depend on the type of battery. Consult the TSA website for specifics.

— Tools: Any tool longer than 7 inches has to go in your checked luggage. Tools with blades and knives of any length aren’t permitted in carry-on bags, except for scissors less than 4 inches long. Power tools also must be checked.

— Flammable gases and liquids: Be sure not to pack engines and engine-powered equipment, fuels, spillable batteries, flammable paints (liquid, gel, spray or aerosol), turpentine and paint thinner, and other such flammable substances. Cylinders of compressed gas are also banned, including fire extinguishers. These items are also mostly banned from checked baggage.

— Safety razors with blades: These aren’t allowed unless the blades are removed.

— Gel-type candles

Extra Tips

The rules and restrictions outlined in this article aren’t the only things to consider when packing your carry-on. Even if an item is allowed through security by the TSA, it still needs to fit with an airline’s size and weight restrictions. Be aware that TSA agents are also given the authority to make the final call on whether an item is allowed through security, so it’s best to pack things you’re uncertain about in your checked luggage rather than your carry-on, unless they belong to a short list of items that are allowed only in carry-on and not checked baggage: This includes but is not limited to matches, lithium batteries, and electronic cigarettes or vapes.

If you’re traveling internationally, bear in mind that you’ll also have to pass through customs in your destination country. Some items like fruits and vegetables that are permitted from the TSA side may be restricted by a country’s customs authority. For example, New Zealand is a particularly restrictive country when it comes to traveling with foods, plants, seeds and grains due to the risk of introducing pests into its delicate ecosystem. Certain restrictions even apply domestically: Some plants and produce cannot be transported between the mainland United States and Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Confirm your destination restrictions before packing to avoid difficulties getting through customs when you arrive.

[Read: 53 Travel Hacks Our Editors Use On Every Trip]

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Erin Vasta is an avid traveler who has navigated packing carry-on luggage for a variety of trip destinations and durations. Through thorough research and accidental snafus over the years, she has discovered the best ways to take the hassle out of packing. She also loves finding new items and tools that make packing and security a breeze, including her Béis The Carry-On Roller.

Tim Forster has traveled across six continents, including trips for up to two months with nothing but carry-on baggage. With that experience, he’s an expert in what to pack, what to leave behind, and how to breeze through airport security and customs with no problems.

You might also be interested in:

— Carry-on Luggage Sizes Guide

— Checked Luggage Sizes Guide

— What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled

— The Top Airline-Approved Pet Carriers

— How to Get Airport Wheelchair Assistance

More from U.S. News

27 Things You Should Always Pack in Your Carry-on Bag

The 13 Best Carry-on Luggage Pieces of 2023

Carry-on Luggage Sizes, Weight Limits and Fees by Airline

What Is Allowed in a Carry-on Bag? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/04/25: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.