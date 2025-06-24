Did you know your home can serve as collateral for multiple loans at once? If you take out a loan…

Did you know your home can serve as collateral for multiple loans at once? If you take out a loan that’s secured by your home when you already have a primary mortgage, your new loan is called a second mortgage.

You might get a second mortgage to pay for a big purchase or to finance a home improvement project. Or, you might take out a second mortgage when you purchase a home to avoid paying private mortgage insurance.

What Is a Second Mortgage?

A second mortgage is a loan secured by real estate when there is already another loan tied to the property. There are a few different names for second mortgages:

— Second lien, subordinate lien or junior lien. These terms indicate that in foreclosure, the lender that issued the borrower’s first mortgage has priority and is paid first. Second mortgages are paid after the first-lien mortgage is satisfied, so they’re in a subordinate or “junior” position.

— Home equity loan. This is a loan that’s secured by home equity. It’s also known as a closed-end second mortgage because all of the money is disbursed to the borrower upfront.

— HELOC. A HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is a form of revolving credit secured by the borrower’s home. It’s also called an open-end second mortgage because the borrower has the option to draw on the credit line repeatedly.

— Piggyback loan. This is a second mortgage that the borrower takes out simultaneously with the first mortgage to cover part of the purchase price of a property.

— Purchase money second mortgage. This is another term for a second mortgage that’s taken out alongside the first mortgage in order to cover part of the down payment.

How Does a Second Mortgage Work?

When you take out a second mortgage, a lender issues a loan or credit line that’s secured by your home equity. The lender then gets a lien on your property, meaning that it has a legal right to be repaid before you can sell your home.

Homeowners insurance is typically required to get a second mortgage, and the lender must be added as a payee on your policy.

Applying for a second mortgage is similar to applying for a first mortgage. You can usually get started online, over the phone or in person. Expect to provide your name and Social Security number, plus details about your income, employment and the home you’re using as collateral. The lender will also check your credit.

What You Need to Get a Second Mortgage

Requirements can vary among lenders, but you generally need the following to qualify for a second mortgage:

— An acceptable combined loan-to-value ratio, or CLTV. This figure equals the combined balances on your first and second mortgage as a percentage of your home’s value. Many lenders want the CLTV to be no higher than 85%, but a few go to 90% or even higher.

— A satisfactory debt-to-income ratio. Lenders usually want your DTI to be no higher than 43%.

— A minimum credit score. “A standard benchmark from the industry’s perspective is generally around 680. Not to say that some lenders [don’t] have a lower minimum FICO score requirement or a higher FICO score requirement,” says Daniel Bauer, head of residential lending at Alliant Credit Union.

Types of Second Mortgages

Lenders offer different types of second mortgages to suit different borrowing needs. Here are the most common loan types:

Home Equity Loans

If you take out a home equity loan, you receive the entire amount that you’re borrowing at closing. Then, you make regular payments of both principal and interest over a set period, typically five to 30 years. The interest rate on a home equity loan is fixed, so you know in advance what your payments will be.

A home equity loan can be a good choice when you know how much money you need upfront — for instance, to consolidate debt, cover a home renovation or finance a large purchase.

“Typically, home equity loan rates are more compelling than an average home equity line of credit,” Bauer says.

Piggyback Loans

A piggyback loan is a second mortgage that’s used to cover part of the purchase price of a property. The first mortgage and the piggyback loan close together.

Getting a piggyback loan may allow borrowers to avoid paying private mortgage insurance, or PMI. Borrowers usually have to pay PMI if they make a down payment that’s under 20%.

With a piggyback loan, they can put down a lower amount and borrow to make up the difference. For example, a homebuyer might take out a first mortgage for 80% of the home’s value and a 10% piggyback second mortgage. They could then put just 10% down without owing PMI.

A piggyback loan can also be helpful for homebuyers who want to borrow more than the conforming loan limit, which some lenders won’t exceed. Borrowers can take out a first mortgage up to that limit and make up the difference with a piggyback loan.

HELOCs

A home equity line of credit allows you to borrow against the equity in your home, up to an approved limit. You can tap your credit line, pay it back and borrow again as often as you want during the first few years of the loan term, which is called the “draw period.”

You only pay interest on the amount you actually borrow.

“Let’s say you took a $50,000 home equity line of credit because you needed a new roof, and you only needed $20,000 of that $50,000. You would only be charged interest on that $20,000,” says Carolyn Morganbesser, AVP of mortgage originations at Affinity Federal Credit Union.

HELOC payments during the draw period are often interest-only, but you can pay more. The draw period for a HELOC runs between five and 15 years. When the draw period is up, you enter the repayment phase. You must make regular payments covering both interest and principal to clear your balance by the end of the loan term.

Traditional HELOCs have variable interest rates. “It usually starts with an introductory rate, and then the rate adjusts based on the prime rate. A lot of times there’s an add-on, so you’ll hear people say ‘prime plus a half’ or ‘prime plus a quarter,'” Morganbesser says.

HELOCs offer more flexibility than a home equity loan and could be used for unpredictable expenses or ongoing needs. “When you are looking for access to capital that you might not necessarily be looking to use immediately, the home equity line of credit can make more sense,” Bauer says.

Fixed-Rate HELOCs are a flexible alternative to fixed home equity loans. Fixed rates can make the loan more stable. Some lenders require you to make a large initial draw when you open the account. Expect to pay a higher interest rate than you would with a variable-rate HELOC.

Hybrid HELOCs, aka convertible HELOCs, come with a fixed interest rate for an initial period that typically lasts a few years. After that, the interest rate varies as on other HELOCs. Some HELOCs allow you to convert part or all of your balance to a fixed rate at one or more times during your loan term.

Secondary Financing on a Mortgage Assumption

If you buy a house from a seller who has an assumable mortgage, such as a VA loan, the purchase price might be higher than the balance on the mortgage. Taking out a second mortgage on the property can help cover this gap and allow you to assume the mortgage.

Pros and Cons of Second Mortgages

As with any loan, prospective borrowers who are interested in a second mortgage should consider the benefits and drawbacks before applying.

Second Mortgage Pros

— Less expensive than other borrowing methods. Interest on secured loans like second mortgages is usually lower than that of credit cards or unsecured personal loans.

— Flexible access to cash with a HELOC. You can borrow repeatedly up to the line amount during your draw period with a HELOC, which may be helpful if you’re not sure how much money you’ll need or if you don’t want to go through the application process multiple times.

— Ability to avoid PMI with a piggyback loan. If you don’t have enough savings for a large down payment, you may be able to take out a second mortgage and skip paying PMI.

Second Mortgage Cons

— Your home is on the line. Your home serves as collateral, so if you don’t pay your second mortgage, the lender can foreclose and ultimately seize your home.

— You need equity to tap into. To qualify for a second mortgage, you must have sufficient equity, so it’s not an option for those who just purchased a property with little money down or who have already borrowed heavily against their home.

— PMI may cost less than a second mortgage in some cases. If your home’s value increases substantially, you might get to drop PMI sooner than expected. “Is it worth having that second lien on your property that you’re going to have for 25 years or 30 years, when you could just pay your PMI for 12 months or 24 months?” Morganbesser says.

