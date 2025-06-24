What Is a FIFO Job and How to Find One

If you are comfortable with being away from home for long stretches, FIFO — or fly-in fly-out — jobs might…

If you are comfortable with being away from home for long stretches, FIFO — or fly-in fly-out — jobs might be worth considering for their competitive salaries. These work arrangements are common in industries such as mining, construction and health care with geographically isolated project locations.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFO jobs, including how they work, the pros and cons, and how to land one.

What Is a FIFO Job?

FIFO stands for fly-in fly-out. With FIFO jobs, an employer temporarily transports employees to remote job sites for shifts, then transports them back for a period of rest. Depending on the company and site, FIFO work schedules can be two weeks on and one week off or eight days on and six days off.

While the mining and energy industries are the most well-known for using FIFO work arrangements, there are also roles in construction, health care, aviation and hospitality (especially in remote locations that are hard to staff with local workers).

The pay for FIFO jobs tends to be competitive, and many companies cover housing, meals and travel. That said, these work arrangements aren’t for everyone. “You’ve got to be independent, flexible and OK being away from home for long periods of time,” Daniel Wood, founder and director at the private service agency DM Estate Staffing, said in an email. “One of the yacht chefs we placed had to spend three weeks at sea without a single day off. It’s intense, but for the right person, it can be an incredible career.”

Because of the remote nature of the work, longer shifts and time away from home, FIFO jobs typically pay more. Additionally, many FIFO jobs include free housing, meals and transportation, which can significantly increase take-home pay.

Pros and Cons of FIFO Jobs

Before applying for a FIFO job, consider the pros and cons of this type of work arrangement.

Pros

— Competitive salary

— Free or subsidized housing and meals

— Extended time off between shifts

— Opportunities to save money

Cons

— Long periods away from home

— Physically and mentally demanding work

— Feelings of isolation

— Risk of burnout

How to Find FIFO Jobs

You can find FIFO jobs on most major job boards, including Indeed and ZipRecruiter as well as recruitment agency websites and company websites. If you’re using a general job search site, use keywords such as “FIFO,” “rotational” or “travel required” to narrow your results.

Some unions may also share job openings or connect members to FIFO opportunities, so it’s worth checking with your local chapter. Another great way to get your foot in the door is by joining FIFO-specific Facebook groups or networking with people on LinkedIn who are already in FIFO roles.

Note that many FIFO positions require industry-dependent certifications or licenses. For example, you might need a first aid certification, trade license or proof of other safety training.

To stand out among other FIFO applicants, update your resume to show any relevant experience, especially if you’ve worked in shifts, remote areas or physically demanding roles. You’ll also want to highlight your flexibility and let employers know you’re open to traveling or relocating for the job.

5 Common FIFO Jobs and How to Land Them

FIFO jobs are available across a range of industries, especially in fields where work sites are remote or hard to staff locally.

Here are some of the most common FIFO jobs and how to qualify.

FIFO Mechanic Jobs

FIFO mechanics maintain and repair heavy machinery and equipment on remote worksites. These roles are more common in mining and large-scale construction projects where equipment is constantly in use. To qualify, you’ll typically need mechanical certifications and years of experience working in the industry.

Many employers require mechanics to pass pre-employment medical exams and a background check. You can find these positions on general job search sites or look for openings on company websites for construction firms, mining companies and equipment service providers, such as Turner Industries and Bechtel.

You can expect to earn between $25 and $45 per hour, depending on employer and specialization. Many employers also offer competitive sign-on bonuses.

FIFO Nurse Jobs

Also known as travel nurses, FIFO nurses help keep workers safe and healthy on remote job sites where medical help isn’t always close by. Their day-to-day responsibilities may include anything from treating minor injuries to handling medical emergencies. If you’re a registered nurse with experience in emergency or rural care, you’ll likely be a strong candidate.

Eligibility requirements vary by employer. For example, roles on mining sites may ask for qualifications in acute or emergency care (preferably in rural or remote settings), a manual driver’s license and previous experience on mine sites or in industrial health environments. Salaries typically range from $2,000 to $3,000 per week, depending on the contract.

There are many travel nurse jobs on general job search sites or on the websites of rural clinics. You can also check the sites of travel nursing agencies that specialize in staffing remote and rotational roles, such a Vivian Health, Aya Healthcare and Travel Nurse Across America.

FIFO Boilermaker Jobs

Boilermakers working FIFO gigs help install, maintain and repair boilers, industrial vessels and other large containers that hold hot gas or liquids. It’s hands-on work that requires trade qualifications and familiarity with welding and high-pressure systems.

You can typically find FIFO boilermaker roles on major job search sites as well as niche job boards like Rigzone. Tradesmen International is a skilled labor staffing agency that posts opportunities for boilermakers, and companies including Turner Industries, CB&I and Zachry Group may post openings on their websites for industrial construction and boilermaker roles. You may also find opportunities through the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers for union-supported placements.

The average boilermaker in the United States makes around $29 per hour, but FIFO boilermakers can typically expect to earn more than that, given the travel and remote location requirements.

FIFO Oil Rig Jobs

Working on an oil rig is one of the more well-known FIFO careers. FIFO oil rig jobs include everything from general labor to drillers, rig managers and specialized technicians. These jobs are demanding and often require working long hours in harsh environments. Common job sites include offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico or onshore rigs in Texas, North Dakota or Alaska.

Skills required depend on the role. For example, if you’re applying for a roustabout position, which is often an entry-level laborer on an oil rig, you’ll typically need basic safety certifications and the ability to handle manual labor for extended hours. But if it’s a driller or rig manager role, you’ll need years of hands-on experience, advanced technical knowledge and specialized certifications.

Pay can vary widely depending on your skills, job position and experience. Entry-level workers typically make around $50,000 annually, whereas those in more senior positions can earn over $100,000 a year.

To find these jobs, search job boards like Rigzone, Roadtechs, OilJobFinder or OilandGasJobSearch.com. You can also connect with staffing agencies like AirSwift. Some unions, such as the United Steelworkers, may also have oil and gas industry connections.

FIFO Diesel Mechanic Jobs

FIFO diesel mechanics focus specifically on diesel-powered engines and equipment. This includes diagnosing and repairing diesel trucks, generators, excavators and other heavy-duty machinery commonly used on mining or construction sites. To qualify for FIFO diesel mechanic jobs, you typically need a diesel mechanic trade certification and hands-on experience working with large machinery.

FIFO diesel mechanics may be assigned to a fixed location, such as a mining camp or oil field, or work across multiple remote job sites. Pay can start from $25 and go up to $45 or more per hour, depending on the company and your experience level.

Job openings for these roles are usually posted by mining companies or fleet operators and equipment suppliers. For example, companies like Caterpillar, Komatsu or Halliburton often hire for these roles. You can also find listings on niche job boards like Mechanics Hub.

What to Know Before Applying

Before accepting a FIFO role, perform your due diligence. Eric Kingsley, partner at Kingsley Szamet Employment Lawyers, suggests verifying that the position is legitimate since scams are common in this space.

“You’ll also want to review your employment contract carefully,” Kingsley wrote in an email. “Pay close attention to pay terms, travel expenses, safety protocols and dismissal. If you are unsure of your rights, get your employment lawyer to read over it with you before you sign.”

