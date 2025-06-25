What Are Your Chances of Getting Into Med School?

The medical school admissions process is exceptionally competitive, meaning it’s critical to submit strong applications to the right schools. Nearly…

Nearly 52,000 people applied to M.D.-granting programs for the 2024-25 academic year, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Of these applicants, only about 23,000 matriculated.

Med school admissions committees consider all elements of your application, experts say. This includes your GPA, MCAT score, work and activities, personal statement, letters of recommendation and interview performance.

“Most people who apply to undergraduate institutions assume, reasonably, they’re going to get into some and have a choice,” says Dr. Shirag Shemmassian, founder of Shemmassian Academic Consulting. “Medical school is very different. With medical school, most people hope to get into one.”

How Many Med Schools Should You Apply to?

Ultimately, the number of schools you should apply to depends on how confident you are in your application, experts say.

For highly competitive applicants, applying to 10 to 12 schools might be sufficient, says Dr. Shadi Aminololama-Shakeri, chair of the admissions committee at the University of California–Davis School of Medicine. Those with weaker profiles might consider applying to around 20 schools.

Because the application process can be expensive, you should also consider what you can afford.

“Coming from the perspective of someone who lives in a state where a lot of people wouldn’t have the financial capability to apply to that many schools, I think thinking strategically about what you really want and where you’re applying is another strategy that works,” says Dr. Rebecca Latch, associate dean for student affairs at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine.

The composition of an applicant’s school list is most important, experts say. You should apply to a range of undershoot, target and reach schools.

Like applicants, schools are unique, Aminololama-Shakeri says. Someone who is a good fit for one program may not be an ideal candidate for another program. Reflecting on your interests and goals — and whether they align with a school’s mission — can help you be more strategic about where to apply.

“The closer the match can be to the environment and the mission of the school, the better the applicant’s chances,” she says.

What Is a Good GPA and MCAT Score for Med School?

A strong GPA and MCAT performance demonstrate that you’re prepared for rigorous coursework and likely will be able to pass the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, experts say. To assess competitiveness, applicants can compare their academic profiles to a school’s matriculant data.

“But from what I’ve observed,” Shemmassian says, GPA and MCAT scores “are not sufficient on their own to differentiate an applicant from their peers.”

This is where extracurriculars come into play.

What Extracurriculars Do You Need for Med School?

Med schools are looking for well-rounded students with diverse experiences, experts say. Applicants should pursue extracurriculars that they are genuinely interested in.

“We care about the main extracurricular pillars of research, community work and clinical work, but then we also care about alignment of those experiences plus the level of initiative and achievement within them,” Shemmassian says.

These activities demonstrate core competencies like scientific curiosity and commitment to service, which med schools value.

Extracurricular activities can also serve as “litmus tests,” Aminololama-Shakeri says. Exposure to clinical and research environments can help clarify your interests and goals.

What Makes a Strong Letter of Recommendation?

Med schools look for professionals to speak to an applicant’s potential, Shemmassian says. Letters of recommendation should corroborate the experiences and qualities in an applicant’s materials.

How to Write a Good Personal Statement

“We are looking for people to show us who they are in the context of, ‘Why would they be a good physician?'” Aminololama-Shakeri says. Applicants should write a story that’s authentic and memorable.

Experts advise having your personal statement reviewed by others, like family members, teachers or counselors.

Some schools may have policies regarding AI use in applications, Latch warns.

How to Handle Interviews

There are two major types of med school interviews, experts say.

In traditional interviews, questions are more standard. “This is the classic ‘Tell me about yourself’ or ‘Why do you want to be a doctor’ kind of interview,” Shemmassian says.

The multiple mini interview, or MMI, consists of a series of shorter interviews, each focused on a unique scenario.

“The multi mini interview really works to the advantage of the applicant because instead of having only one person or two people interacting with you in an interview, now you have the chance to to interact with nine or 10 people,” Aminololama-Shakeri says. This helps limit interview biases.

“Typically, we don’t know anything about the applicant in terms of what’s in their application, so it’s a chance to learn about the applicant from what they want to present to us,” she says.

Experts recommend applicants prepare by researching common interview questions, practicing responses and participating in mock interviews.

Do Citizenship and State of Residence Matter?

Most U.S. med schools accept only U.S. citizens or green-card holders, experts say.

State residency can also influence admissions decisions, Shemmassian says. Typically, public med schools prefer in-state students.

Common Application Missteps to Avoid

“One of the biggest mistakes that students make is applying to an overly competitive school list relative to their statistical profile,” Shemmassian says. Applicants should ensure their school list is balanced.

Another common pitfall is writing generic essays, or accepting and integrating too much essay feedback.

While the rolling admissions process favors early applicants, Shemmassian advises against submitting before you’re ready. An early application won’t offset poor-quality materials, he says.

Ultimately, competitiveness is very difficult to self-assess, Aminololama-Shakeri says. Applicants should avoid reducing their candidacy to any one component of their overall profile.

“Everyone is unique, and so everybody brings something different to the table,” she says.

