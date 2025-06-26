Walgreens: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $175…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $175 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $38.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.61 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.