Village Super Market: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported profit of $11.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $563.7 million in the period.

