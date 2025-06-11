Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7…

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Victoria’s Secret said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.3 billion.

