Verint: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $208.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195 million.

