Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.5 million…

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $1.20. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and pretax expenses, came to 36 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $51.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.